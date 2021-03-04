Gilman Brewing Opens Third Bay Area Taproom and Expands Taprooms in West Berkeley and Daly City

BERKELEY, Calif. — A premier East Bay brewery decorated with 45 medals awarded from top national and regional beer competitions (2015 – 2020), Gilman Brewing Company keeps its eye on the long-game with expansion plans set for early 2021. Gilman Brewing’s flagship production brewery and taproom in West Berkeley immediately increases its footprint to 13,800 square feet (an expansion of 5,000 square feet) while the official opening of their third location in downtown Pleasanton (706 Main Street) is set for March 2021. The brewery’s Daly City taproom (2001 Junipero Serra Blvd) will also re-open with a newly designed outdoor seating area in addition to its indoor restaurant (Gilman is the sole craft brewery to open a taproom/restaurant in Daly City).

Residing on Berkeley’s thoroughfare Gilman Street since 2015, Gilman Brewing has carved out a niche for themselves amid the crowded Northern California beer scene with its handcrafted rustic farmhouse ales, saisons, and massively hopped IPAs being among their most award-winning beers. Sean Wells (Owner/Brewmaster/Builder, Gilman Brewing) adds 2,000 square feet of outdoor seating as well as 3,000 square feet of additional indoor space at his West Berkeley locale to bolster health and safety protocols to better accommodate their dedicated patrons. Heated and covered outdoor tents will be utilized with a new menu debuting in spring 2021 that features an array of artisanal fries, wings, and chicken & waffles. Larger indoor capacity offers enhanced social distancing, and a new remodeled private event space in the barrel room available for bookings in late 2021.

The 2,500 square feet downtown Pleasanton taproom brings Gilman’s limited-edition beer releases never before available outside of the Berkeley brewery to the Tri-Valley region. Sean Wells collaborates with Brava Garden Eatery for a New American focused lunch/dinner menu with dishes influenced by the husband-and-wife owners’ Italian/Argentinian roots. Gilman will further serve appetizers such as handmade pretzels, beer cheese, and other small bites. The 900 square feet outdoor patio is a signature of the Pleasanton location with its high trestles full of string lights destined for unforgettable beer and culinary experiences. Local bands will provide live music nightly until 9pm (outside) and 11pm (inside).

Gilman’s restaurant and taproom at Daly City located one block south of the Daly City BART station has kept its kitchen open throughout the pandemic cooking hundreds of meals daily for the Great Plates Program for San Mateo County. Initially focusing on Neapolitan-inspired pizza, Executive Chef Kurt Steeber now turns to a quick service menu of delicious burgers and sandwiches (Short Rib Burger, Salmon Rillettes, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Fishwich, Grilled Cheese), and salads and apps (Kale, Baby Beets, Cobb, Caesar, Buffalo Wings). Upon re-opening to the public, the indoor restaurant is accompanied by an adjacent 400 square feet enclosed heated outdoor patio. 20 rotating Gilman beers are on draught as well as a sophisticated wine list. Beer to go and their food menu are available through the Gilman Brewing Company app downloadable from the app store or google play.

Gilman beers are brewed at their state-of-the-art production brewery in West Berkeley; a space that now stretches the entire 900 block on Gilman Street. Wells and his crew transformed a former automotive radiator shop into the Berkeley destination that it is today. Gilman’s team of brewers, bartenders, musicians, and builders are devoted to taking the pretension out of craft brewing by representing their blue-collar spirit and fascination of workin’ on cars, motorcycles, metal, and wailin’ on Johnny Cash songs with the house band at the brewery. Live music is an essential part of the Gilman Brewing community as many employees are working and professional musicians. Neighbors to the historic non-profit music venue 924 Gilman, the brewery will have live music performances at both the Berkeley brewery and Pleasanton locations.

Gilman Brewing has been recognized for its premium IPAs, double IPAs, hazy IPAs, tart sours, fruit-forward beers, and a distinguished roster of singular California-inspired Belgian and saison styles. In 2020 alone, they received seven Gold medals, two Silver and two Bronze medals, and two “Best of Show” awards for “Beer of the Year.” In 2019, Gilman garnered 16 medals including five Gold medals at the California Craft Brewers Cup, California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition, NorCal Brew Competition Sonoma County Fair, and USA Beer Ratings. At the New York International Beer Competition 2019, Gilman took home the highly coveted award for “California American IPA Brewery of the Year” (in 2018, the brewery won “California Saison Brewery of the Year”).

Built with working-class ethos and a dedication to brewing sophisticated beers, Gilman Brewing is a fiery underdog putting the East Bay beer scene on the map along with an array of its craft contemporaries.

For more information regarding Gilman Brewing Company, please visit: gilmanbrew.com

About Gilman Brewing Company

Established in 2015, co-founders, veterinary orthopedic surgeons, and seasoned brewers Sean Wells and Tim Sellmeyer, as well as their best friend and professional musician John Schuman, opened Gilman Brewing’s production brewery and taproom on the bustling Gilman Street in West Berkeley (912 Gilman Street). Situated next door to the historic non-profit music venue 924 Gilman, Gilman Brewing Company brews beers with distinction for California craft beer fans while having loads of fun along the way. With almost 40 years of brewing experience between them, Sean and Tim found a common love for the nuanced, complex flavors of Belgian Farmhouse ales.

Together, the three friends transformed an old automotive repair shop with their own hands into the Berkeley brewery so many people enjoy today. They are a hands-on crew; no fancy suits or outside investors here. They build it themselves and fix it when it breaks…turns out they also love breaking things — especially common misconceptions about one of their favorite beer styles: saisons!

Gilman Brewing Company rotates 35 seasonal and annual beers throughout the year available both on draught and select special releases in 16 oz. cans. The 3,000 barrels of annual production is served fresh at its West Berkeley taproom, new downtown Pleasanton taproom (706 Main Street), and Daly City taproom/restaurant (2001 Junipero Serra Blvd). Hundreds of restaurants, bars, and stores serve Gilman Brewing beers throughout the state of California.

Gilman Brewing has been awarded more than 45 medals (including 17 Gold medals) at renowned California, New York, and national craft beer competitions since 2016. In 2020 alone, they received seven gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals, and two “Best of Show” awards for “Beer of the Year” (for Gilman’s Nectarine Saison, Champ Rochaux, and dark saison with brett, La Ferme Noir). Gilman Brewing is the recipient of two highly acclaimed awards, “California American IPA Brewery of the Year” (2019 New York International Beer Competition) and “California Saison Brewery of the Year” (2018 New York International Beer Competition). Gilman Brewing has taken home medals at California Craft Brewers Cup, California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition, both New York and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions, NorCal Brew Competition Sonoma County Fair, the Brewski Awards, and USA Beer Ratings.

When not brewing their idiosyncratic beers, Sean and his team can be found performing live music in their adjacent barrel-aging room or workin’ on one of their never-ending projects expanding the brewery, installing larger fermenters, welding tap handles or trim for the taproom, or wrenching on their handbuilt ’69 Triumph chopper and the iconic company mascot ’66 Chevy pickup.