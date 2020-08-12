Ghostfish Brewery to Double Capacity

SEATTLE– On the heels of Ghostfish Brewing Company’s fifth anniversary, it announces an expansion project that will double its capacity. A new canning line, more production space, and more equipment are included in the half-million-dollar expansion that will bring the operating capacity from its current maxed state of 4,000 barrels to a new 8,000 barrels.

Additionally, Ghostfish Brewery sells the #1 dedicated gluten-free beer sold in the US – its Grapefruit IPA, based on volume. This fall in the beers 5th anniversary on the market, Grapefruit IPA will be the first dedicated gluten-free beer to be sold in a six-pack. This will coincide with major distribution partnerships with Walmart, Costco, and other large chain retailers.

ABOUT GRAPEFRUIT IPA

SILVER MEDAL Gluten Free Beer, 2017 U.S. Open Beer Championship

BRONZE MEDAL Gluten Free Beer, 2016 Great American Beer Festival

GOLD MEDAL Gluten Free Beer, 2016 U.S. Open Beer Championship

BRONZE MEDAL Gluten Free Beer, 2015 Great American Beer Festival

Rated a 93 out of 100 by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine in 2017

American IPAs are known for their citrusy hop punch, but we cranked up the juice on this one! Brewed with grapefruit peel and a mysterious new hop codenamed “Experimental Grapefruit”, this IPA is a serious citrus bomb. Lively and bright, bracingly bitter, and eminently refreshing, you’ll wish it grew on trees!

Tasting Notes: The grapefruit character of this beer is more “grapefruit rind” than grapefruit juice. Bracing and bright with a pungent grapefruit aroma and a powerful citrusy bitterness. A real hop bomb!

Ingredients: water, sorghum, brown rice, candi syrup, tapioca maltodextrin, hops, grapefruit peel, yeast

Available in 12 oz. cans

ABV: 5.5%

IBU: 85

About Ghostfish

Ghostfish Brewing Company is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the USA, headquartered in Seattle, Washington. It brews its beer in the historic SoDo district of Seattle where it also hosts its Taproom and Gastropub. The Taproom and Gastropup feature 100% dedicated gluten-free menu that include pub favorites like fish & chips, sandwiches, and pasta dishes, and they are open seven days a week.

For More Information:

https://ghostfishbrewing.com/