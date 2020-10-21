Geloso Beverage Group Launches Mad Bean Coffee Iced Coffee Malt Beverage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hard coffee products is an ever-expanding, hot category that has seen a lot of innovation the past few years. Leveraging on such popularity, Geloso Beverage Groups continues to expand with the introduction of their new brand, Mad Bean Coffee.

Mad Bean Coffee is a 4.5% ABV iced coffee flavored malt beverage. The product will be produced in two sizes; 24 oz. cans and 12 oz. cans that will be packaged as a 4-pack. Consumers will be able to enjoy the beverage in two hot flavors; the rich and distinctive chocolate taste of Mocha, and the creamy infusion of Vanilla. Made from 100% Arabica gourmet beans, Mad Bean separates itself from similar beverages with a rich, yet subtle silky flavor.

With such an influx of RTD coffees, Mad Bean Coffee follows the breakthrough trend of coffee flavored beers. This naturally caffeinated hard coffee gives customers a unique twist on the traditional Irish coffee, that can be enjoyed in any scenario. Where can you drink these products? Mary Chapman, Marketing Director for Geloso Beverage Group explains, “Mad Bean is the perfect drink for any occasion, whether it’s a pre-game, a tailgate, a brunch, anything!”. She added, “The convenience of hard coffee in many situations is what makes Mad Bean extremely appealing to our consumers”.

 “Geloso Beverage Group prides itself on being an innovator in the flavored malt beverage category” said Paul Rene, Vice-President of US Operations.  We believe this could be the next big category that is going to change the shelves at retail”.  Mad Bean will be available to consumers by October 2019.

For information about Geloso Beverage Group products, or to learn about distribution and retail opportunities, visit www.gelosobeveragegroup.com. To find out where to purchase products, visit the store locator at www.drinkmadbean.com 

About Geloso Beverage Group LLC

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, launched in 2002, exclusively serves the U.S. market and is based in Rochester, NY.  It sells and distributes multiple flavored malt beverages including; Clubtails – Cocktail in a Can, Johny Bootlegger, and Pepito.

For More Information:
https://www.gelosobeveragegroup.com

