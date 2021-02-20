Garden Path Fermentation Releases the Second Edition of Ron’s Not Bitter

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of their newest edition of Ron’s Not Bitter, a native yeast fermentation take on a classic UK-style bitter. This flavorful ale was brewed with roasted unmalted rye, hopped with PNW Fuggle and Golding, and keg and bottle conditioned with local blackberry honey.

Light in body and alcohol at 4.3% ABV with a delicate but pronounced malt focus, Ron’s Not Bitter is equally great as an accompaniment to a nice meal or just as a refreshing afternoon treat.

This second edition bottle will be available for sale at Garden Path’s taproom beginning Friday, February 19 as well as throughout the region and beyond. Please visit our online store at http://shop.gardenpathwa.com for local pickup, regional delivery, and in-state shipping or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit http://gardenpathwa.com for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

###

For More Information:

http://www.shop.gardenpathwa.com