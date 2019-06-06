Garage Brewing Co Releases Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk Stout

TEMECULA, Calif. — If you are looking for a decadent beer drinking experience, look no further than Garage Brewing Co’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk Stout. This scrumptious stout touts rich, bold peanut butter aromas and a silky chocolate mouthfeel with flavors that will remind you of classic peanut butter cups – without the melty mess.

“Peanut butter beers are popular, and we’ve been researching the right combination that people will fall in love with,” Guy Bartmess, brew master at Garage Brewing Co said. “I think chocolate definitely did the trick.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk Stout is available at Garage Brewing Co’s brewpub and coming soon in 12 oz. cans, 22 oz. bottles and draft at bars and restaurants throughout Southern California.

About Peanut Butter Milk Stout

ABV: 7.1 %

Flavor: Peanut butter, chocolate

Aroma: Rich roasted peanut butter

Balance: Dark malts

Body: Full

Color: Black

Carbonation: Medium

Retention: High

Availability: At Garage Brewing Co’s brewpub | Coming soon in 12oz cans, 22oz bottles and draft at various restaurants and bars throughout Southern California

*Contains lactose

About Garage Brewing Co.

Garage Brewing Co opened in Temecula, CA in 2013 with a focus on brewing quality and exciting craft beers brewed on a 10 BBL system alongside a fast-casual pizzeria, wings, etc. In 2016 the brewing arm expanded to a production facility in Murrieta with a state-of-the-art 30 BBL brewhouse. Numerous Garage Brewing Co beers have won prestigious Gold Awards from Great American Brew Festival, Los Angeles International Beer Competition, San Diego International Beer Competition, Sonoma County Fair and California State Fair. Garage Brewing Co ensures unsurpassed quality by printing every bottle and can with an easy to find and read ‘best by’ date. Most beers are sold on draft, 22oz bottles, 12oz six pack bottles and cans, growlers and kegs in the taproom/brewpub and distributed to stores and restaurants throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. Visit garagebrewco.com.