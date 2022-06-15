GameDay Spirits Releases Sports-Themed Canned Cocktail

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – GameDay All American Spirits releases the first ever sports-themed canned vodka cocktail just in time for pre-season—GameDay Spiked vodka cocktail.

GameDay Spirits specially crafted three performance cocktails infused with real fruit juice, electrolytes and a game-winning personality.

Each flavor brings a bold, new spin to the beverage category. At only 99 calories and 5% alcohol by volume, GameDay Spiked vodka cocktail is gluten free, six-times distilled, all natural, carbonated and ready to challenge the industry titans and win over consumers as the true MVP can of the summer.

GAMEDAY SPIKED FLAVORS:

THE GOAT (FRUIT PUNCH):

A perfect combination of fruit flavors makes this spiked cocktail The Greatest Of All Time. With 60mg of electrolytes, the GOAT is a high performing cocktail that will enhance your pre or post-game swagger.

CLEAT CHASER (LEMON LIME):

The Cleat Chaser is always the team favorite. Spiked with a lemon-lime twist and 75mg of electrolytes, any athlete would find this smooth GameDay vodka cocktail irresistible. Who says you can’t win them all? Show your wild side and choose the Cleat Chaser.

CINDERELLA STORY (STRAWBERRY LEMONADE):

This Strawberry Lemonade cocktail is inspired by the underdog. Like our vodka, you’ve managed to defy expectations and prove all the doubters wrong. Spiked with 90mg of electrolytes, this delicious Cinderella Story will help you overcome any hurdle thrown your way and remind you that anything is possible. Keep grinding. Keep believing. Shock the world.

Co-Founder Susie Perez-David said, “Over the last 2 years, we have worked with the nation’s top flavor houses and formulation teams to create the best tasting, ready-to-drink cocktail in the market. Our three performance cocktails are delicious and refreshing, and we know fans will be excited to take their cans from the beach to the tailgate come Fall.”

GameDay Spiked vodka cocktails will be available nationwide beginning June 15, 2022. Cans will be packaged by flavor in packs of (4) 12oz slim cans at $9.99 per pack. Individual cans will be available for purchase at $2.49 – $2.99.

ABOUT GAMEDAY ALL AMERICAN SPIRITS

In 2020, Susie and Zach David founded GameDay Spirits, the first premium spirits company geared toward the 200 million sports fans in the United States. By creating a unique business strategy that ties team colors to the bottle, GameDay All American Vodka has become the official vodka of 14 NFL & NCAA teams and growing.

Every inch of a tailgate is plastered in team pride–from the tents to the coolers, to the cutlery and the fashion, die hard fans strive for the perfect tailgate. Zach & Susie realized these fans were missing a key element–team branded booze! This motivated them to create GameDay All American Vodka, the missing piece to the perfect tailgate.

For More Information:

https://www.gamedayvodka.com