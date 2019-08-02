Galipette Cidre to Launch in Switzerland

PARIS — Cider Supply Co., the owner of Galipette Cidre, has signed a distribution agreement with Paul Ullrich AG of Switzerland, effective from August 1. The agreement covers nationwide distribution and brand activation rights for the Galipette Cidre range, an award-winning pure juice French cider.

Paul Ullrich AG is a leading independent importer and distributor of wine, spirits and beer in Switzerland. The third-generation family company holds a strong portfolio of international premium brands such as Corona, Grolsch, Asahi, Anchor Brewery and BrewDog.

Paul Ullrich’s Brand Manager Ilona Grau-Tschopp commented: “We have done research with the goal to find the best craft cider liquid on the market and came across Galipette Cidre. The flavours and aromas combined with the fact that the product is made of 100% cider apple juice with no added sugar or sweeteners, make the offering unmatched. We look forward to introducing Galipette to our customers and are confident it will claim its share of the market for years to come.”

Cider Supply Company’s Managing Director Ilkka Soini said: ‘’The cider market is gathering momentum in Switzerland as consumers are getting familiar with the more refreshing alternative to beer. We couldn´t be partnering up with a company that is a better fit to introduce and grow Galipette Cidre in the Swiss market than Paul Ullrich. The dynamic and dedicated team has impressed us during our conversations and we are excited about the long-term prospects of this partnership.’’

About Galipette Cidre

Galipette Cidre is a pure French cider made of 100% fermented apple juice. Our ciders are locally produced in Northwest France from fresh-pressed juice made of hand-picked cider apples and fermented using traditional local methods. Galipette ciders are free from concentrate, have no added sugar, no sweeteners or anything artificial. Galipette ciders are all naturally gluten-free and vegan-friendly. The range has three variants: Galipette Brut 4.5% ABV, Galipette Biologique 4.0% ABV and Galipette Non-Alc 0%. More information: galipettecidre.com and ullrich.ch