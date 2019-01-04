Galipette Cidre Partners with Purity Brewing Company in the UK

STOCKHOLM— Cider Supply Company, the owner of Galipette Cidre, has signed a multi-year strategic distribution agreement with Purity Brewing Company of the UK, effective from Jan. 1. The agreement covers exclusive nationwide distribution and brand activation rights for the Galipette Cidre range, an award-winning pure juice French cider.

Based in Great Alne, Warwickshire, Purity is one of the UK’s largest independent breweries. Founded in 2005, Purity was named as The Good Pub Guide’s Brewery of the Year in 2018 and produces a range of international award-winning beers including Pure Gold, Pure UBU, Mad Goose, Lawless Lager and Longhorn IPA.

Cider Supply Company Managing Director Ilkka Soini commented: “We are thrilled about today’s announcement for the UK, which will see Galipette Cidre significantly strengthen its route-to-market across on and off trade channels in the world’s largest cider market. Purity’s passionate and talented team, outstanding beer portfolio, strong nationwide distribution platform and proven brand building capabilities make them an ideal partner to execute against our growth strategy.’’

Purity’s Managing Director Paul Halsey said: “We are delighted to add the fantastic Galipette cider range to our award winning portfolio. We only work with the best quality brands who share a similar ethos and values to us and we are confident Galipette’s premium pure juice ciders will be a great addition to the UK cider market.”

About Galipette Cidre

Galipette Cidre is a pure French cider made of 100 percent fermented apple juice. Our ciders are locally produced in Northwest France from fresh pressed juice made of hand picked cider apples and fermented using traditional local methods. Ciders are free from concentrate, have no added sugar, no sweeteners or anything artificial. Ciders are all naturally gluten-free and vegan friendly. The range has three variants: Galipette Brut 4.5 percent ABV, Galipette Biologique 4.0 percent ABV and Galipette Non-Alc 0 percent. Galipette Brut and Bioloqique have each been stocked in nearly 180 Waitrose stores since April 2018.