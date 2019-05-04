Galipette Cidre Launches in Denmark

Denmark — Cider Supply Company, the owner of Galipette Cidre, has signed a multi-year strategic distribution agreement with TheoBrands of Denmark, effective from May 1st. The agreement covers exclusive nationwide distribution and brand activation rights for the Galipette Cidre range, an award-winning pure juice French cider.

TheoBrands has been serving Danish on- and off-premise customers with the best the beer world has to offer for over a half-century. Today TheoBrands is one the leading independent beverage importers in the country and is carrying an award-winning portfolio of brands across beer, cider, water and spirits categories.

TheoBrands Managing Director Jan Lau Vendelbo commented: ‘’Galipette Cidre range set a new standard for the Danish cider category with its pure juice offering. Galipette ciders are clear from added sugar, artificial sweeteners and concentrate, and deliver the unmistakable, natural taste of real apple. Demand for natural and organic products has never been higher which is why I am confident that Galipette’s premium cider range offers a fantastic addition to the Danish cider market.’’

Cider Supply Company Managing Director Ilkka Soini said: ‘’We believe Danish cider market is ripe for a quality revolution as consumers are ready to discover what the real cider has to offer as an alternative to existing industrial and concentrate-based offers. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with TheoBrands to bring Galipette range to the Danish market.’’

About Galipette Cidre

Galipette Cidre is a pure French cider made of 100% fermented apple juice. Our ciders are locally produced in Northwest France from fresh pressed juice made of hand picked cider apples and fermented using traditional local methods. Galipette ciders are free from concentrate, have no added sugar, no sweeteners or anything artificial. Galipette ciders are all naturally gluten-free and vegan friendly. The range has three variants: Galipette Brut 4.5% ABV, Galipette Biologique 4.0% ABV and Galipette Non-Alc 0%.