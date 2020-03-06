G. Love and Special Sauce and GoodLife Brewing Collaborate on The Juice IPA

BEND, Ore. — Music and beer is still the passion of the brewery and as we enter year three of our partnership with G. Love and Special Sauce the connection runs deeper than ever. With the success of last years The Juice IPA and G. Love’s recent album release, The Juice, we will continue to let The Juice flow with the same tasty recipe. In conjunction with G. Love and Special Sauce touring throughout the Northwest in March, we will be releasing The Juice IPA two months earlier than normal to get the hops flowing so it’ll be hitting markets next week.

The Juice is a super citrusy IPA that’s bright pale yellow in color with a thick head and nice lacing on the glass. Utilizing 2-Row Pale and Pilsner base malts, along with a little Carapils malt and rolled oats, we have created layered, clean malt flavors that accentuate the nearly 3 lbs per barrel of hops used in this beer. Laced with Mandarina Bavaria, Mosaic, Centennial, Amarillo and Comet hops, there are aromas that are both citrusy, slightly herbal, and of course, juicy. A medium bodied beer with a crisp bitterness, the juicy/citrus notes come through with a subtle soft mouthfeel on this beer. G. Love’s Special Sauce is a juicy and pleasantly drinkable IPA.

G. Love and Special Sauce will be touring the West Coast for a few weeks in March and we are going to follow them along to the shows they are playing in our backyard. During his pre-show pop offs and during the shows below, you’ll be able to drink The Juice IPA as G. Love blows your mind with his new record. The shows we’ll be at are at the following venues:

3/17/20- Historic Ashland Armory- Ashland, OR

3/19/20- The Domino Room- Bend, OR

3/20/20- Hawthorne Theater- Portland, OR

3/21/20- The Showbox @ The Market- Seattle, WA

3/28/20- The Mint- Hailey, ID

3/29/20- Mangy Moose- Teton Village, WY

For tickets to any of these shows, go to https://philadelphonic.com/tour/ to buy your ticket before the show.

G. Love’s The Juice IPA will be available throughout OR, WA, ID, PA, Tavour.com, and will also be distributed thru Guest Brewer- Brewer Pipeline’s footprint. G. Love’s Special Sauce IPA will be available in 1/6 BBL’s, 1/2 BBL’s, and six packs of cans.

For more information about GoodLife Brewing and our Adventurous Ales visit www.goodlifebrewing.com or follow us on IG @goodlifebrewing. To see more about the making of G. Love’s The Juice IPA go to https://vimeo.com/349980351.

About GoodLife Brewing Company

As brewers of hand crafted ales, we are outdoor enthusiasts who look forward to sharing our craft beers that are most balanced and of the highest quality. GoodLife Brewing Company has been making award-winning beers since 2011 in its home of Bend, Oregon. GoodLife’s “Adventurous Ales” are Descender IPA, Sweet As! Pacific Ale, Comatose Imperial IPA and a selection of seasonal beers. In addition to making beer, GoodLife enjoys giving back ,to the community by supporting many local and national non-profit organizations. Play hard, live easy and enjoy GoodBeer for GoodLife! For more information, visit www.goodlifebrewing.com, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @GoodLifeBrewing.

About G. Love

G. Love proudly describes himself as a road dog who “will be touring until I fall off the earth” and plans to keep on pushing with Special Sauce from stage to stage. Whether his next record makes one dollar or a million isn’t a big concern to him. Anything he releases stands as a huge success because he made a gritty, honest album or track with the intention to “keeping it raw, keeping it immediate, keeping it real.” It’s an approach that he has honed over the years: “be original and be true to what you do.”