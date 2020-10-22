Future Lehigh Valley Brewery Launches with Online Only Sales

Pennsylvania – Retriever Brewing Company (“RBC”), a new Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania craft brewery, will be launching initially with ONLY direct-to-consumer shipping! That is right, you do not even need to leave the comfort of your home to enjoy some fresh, high quality RBC craft beer. Sit back, relax, start ordering and eagerly await the RBC box to be delivered to your door!

RBC will be shipping its products direct to customers’ homes in Pennsylvania to start, with more states coming soon. Eventually, RBC will open a physical tasting room in the Lehigh Valley for its customers to pick up and enjoy its products. However, due to the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, RBC was forced to pivot and launch its brands directly to customers’ doors without a physical sales location. In addition to its brands, RBC will be selling and shipping merchandise and other branded goods to its customers.

RBC intends to develop this shipping program, expand as permitted by various state governments and continue providing its craft beer and merchandise direct to your door after it eventually opens a physical location in the Lehigh Valley. We see this as a new normal for craft beer consumers and want our brands to be obtainable as conveniently as possible for our customers throughout the United States.

Our goal is to have the RBC Taproom up and running by Spring/Summer 2021. Stay tuned for more information on the future RBC Taproom!

Merchandise sales are live now on RBC’s website, www.retrieverbrewco.com. All merchandise sales will help in getting the future RBC Taproom open sooner!

BEER AND INITIAL OFFERINGS

RBC’s initial beer offerings will be released in the coming weeks, and will be ONLY available through the RBC shipping program direct to your door! Sign up for the RBC Newsletter and follow along on our social media for future releases!

RETRIEVER CLUB

RBC fans and enthusiasts can join the Retriever Club, our very own membership club! Members of the #RetrieverClub, which will have an annual fee of $65 per person, will receive:

10% off all merchandise and beer orders from RBC’s website!

A members-only Teku glass to enjoy your RBC beers!

Members-only presale opportunities prior to the release of all RBC beer!

On-premises discounts, and other specials, at the future RBC Lehigh Valley Taproom!

Other great opportunities throughout the year!

All members of the Retriever Club must be 21+ to join. For more information on the Retriever Club, or to join, please visit RBC’s website at www.retrieverbrewco.com/retriever-club.

THE BRAND/MASCOT

RBC’s brand ambassador and mascot, the Labrador Retriever, is commonly known as a well-mannered, fun-loving dog breed. In fact, Labrador Retrievers are considered the United States’ top dog breed. While RBC wishes to become one of the United States’ top craft breweries, it most importantly wants to create quality, enjoyable craft beers that are easily attainable by shipping direct to its customers’ doors (and eventually enjoyed at the RBC Taproom!). RBC’s future Lehigh Valley, PA taproom will be a fun environment for RBC customers (and their furry friends when outside seating is available). RBC will strive to “Live the Retriever Lifestyle”, which includes doing good through charitable giving, enjoying/supporting the outdoors, and living every day to the fullest.

CHARITABLE GIVING

In honoring the friendly and giving nature of the Labrador Retriever, RBC will hold various fundraising campaigns for non-profit organizations that focus in the areas of, among many other areas, guide/service dogs, outdoor education and conservation, and other organizations that help us “Live the Retriever Lifestyle”. RBC is eager to partner with willing and deserving non-profit organizations to aid in their fundraising missions!