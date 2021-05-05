Funky Buddha Brewery Introduces New Brand Design

Oakland Park, Florida – Florida’s craft brewery, Funky Buddha, is excited to announce its bold new branding that “radiates funk” more than ever before. The brand’s vibrant new look further defines Funky Buddha as the bearers of the funk with a care-free spirit, positively Funky attitude, and proud Florida roots. The new design can be seen across Funky Buddha’s entire portfolio of beer and seltzer products and all brand marketing assets.

“The introduction of Funky Buddha’s new vibrant and dynamic brand design perfectly conveys the Funky spirit that is synonymous with the Funky Buddha brand,” said John Linn, Marketing Director, Funky Buddha & Constellation Brands. “The goal of the new brand refresh was to create and emulate the story around Funky Buddha while gaining better brand visibility on shelves at the consumer level.”

Funky Buddha collaborated with branding agency, Moxie Sozo, to reimagine the visual identity. The design pays tribute to the iconic mandala which plays a central role in the logo. The agency created symbolic elements surrounding the mandala that radiate the personalities of each of the flavors within the brews and seltzers, while positioning Funky Buddha as the source of these vibes.

This vibrant artwork extends beyond packaging to brand assets including Funky Buddha’s website, digital and social media, merchandise, and advertising. Fans will get a kick out of a series of unusually funky digital videos which will run throughout the summer on major social media platforms.

The new branding will radiate into Funky Buddha’s newest products as well. The company recently debuted Void Shaker, a mysteriously dark and complex stout aged in High West Distillery barrels. In addition to its craft beers, Funky Buddha grew its Premium Hard Seltzer product line with its new Tropical Variety Pack and expanded the original SKU to eight additional Southeast U.S. markets last month.

About Funky Buddha

Florida radiates good vibes. Funky Buddha was founded 10 years ago from humble beginnings, at a small brewpub in Boca Raton, Florida, by brothers Ryan and KC Sentz. Tired of the standard beer offerings, they took matters into their own brewhouse, whipping up unconventional-yet-exceptional ales. To this day, they are still crafting unique libations from the curious confines of their Oakland Park, Florida headquarters, channeling that goodness into a full-flavored beer brewed from high-quality ingredients.

Funky Buddha products are currently available at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the state of Florida and the Southeast United States. As part of the Constellation Brands family, Funky Buddha joins the iconic Corona Extra, Robert Mondavi Wines, SVEKDA Vodka, and over 100 other premium brands to make Constellation the number one multi-category beverage alcohol company in the U.S.

For More Information:

https://funkybuddhabrewery.com/