Funky Buddha Brewery and Craft a Brew Deliver the Brewery Experience to Your Doorstep with New Beer Making Kit

FLORIDA — Can’t go to the brewery? Bring the brewery home! Funky Buddha Brewery and Craft a Brew have packaged up the brewery experience to-go for beer lovers who are stuck inside.

Quarantined craft beer drinkers can now brew Funky Buddha Brewery’s newest core beer – Chant IPA – at home with an all-in-one beer making kit. Each Chant IPA homebrew kit includes detailed instructions, reusable equipment, Citra and Mosaic hops, specialty malts, yeast and other ingredients to brew and ferment 1 or 5 gallons of the tropical IPA at home.

Funky Buddha Brewery’s Chant IPA, whether store bought or homebrewed, clocks in at just 99 calories and a drinkable 4.2% ABV, though it doesn’t sacrifice a drop of flavor. Every crisp, refreshing sip delivers major mango, peach and citrus hop character.

“As many tap rooms have closed their doors to the public in order to combat COVID-19, craft beer lovers find themselves missing the brewery experience,” said Kyle Westfall, Founder & President of Craft a Brew. “We’re thrilled to help folks turn their own kitchens into Funky Buddha satellite breweries and embark on a new hobby as we all adapt to spending much more time at home.”

12 oz can six packs of Chant IPA are available throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C., for homebrewers who want to perform a side by side taste test of their homebrewed creation and cans straight from Funky Buddha Brewery.

Funky Buddha Brewery x Craft a Brew Chant IPA 1 gallon beer making kits are available on CraftaBrew.com for $48. 1 and 5 gallon Recipe Kits, which only include ingredients, are available for homebrewers who already have their own equipment.

For more information: https://craftabrew.com/