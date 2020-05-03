Funky Buddha Brewery and Craft a Brew Deliver the Brewery Experience to Your Doorstep with New Beer Making Kit

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

FLORIDA — Can’t go to the brewery? Bring the brewery home! Funky Buddha Brewery and Craft a Brew have packaged up the brewery experience to-go for beer lovers who are stuck inside.

Quarantined craft beer drinkers can now brew Funky Buddha Brewery’s newest core beer – Chant IPA – at home with an all-in-one beer making kit. Each Chant IPA homebrew kit includes detailed instructions, reusable equipment, Citra and Mosaic hops, specialty malts, yeast and other ingredients to brew and ferment 1 or 5 gallons of the tropical IPA at home.

Funky Buddha Brewery’s Chant IPA, whether store bought or homebrewed, clocks in at just 99 calories and a drinkable 4.2% ABV, though it doesn’t sacrifice a drop of flavor. Every crisp, refreshing sip delivers major mango, peach and citrus hop character.

“As many tap rooms have closed their doors to the public in order to combat COVID-19, craft beer lovers find themselves missing the brewery experience,” said Kyle Westfall, Founder & President of Craft a Brew. “We’re thrilled to help folks turn their own kitchens into Funky Buddha satellite breweries and embark on a new hobby as we all adapt to spending much more time at home.”

12 oz can six packs of Chant IPA are available throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C., for homebrewers who want to perform a side by side taste test of their homebrewed creation and cans straight from Funky Buddha Brewery.

Funky Buddha Brewery x Craft a Brew Chant IPA 1 gallon beer making kits are available on CraftaBrew.com for $48. 1 and 5 gallon Recipe Kits, which only include ingredients, are available for homebrewers who already have their own equipment.

For more information: https://craftabrew.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.