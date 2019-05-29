Funkwerks Adds Distribution In New Jersey

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Garden State just got greener as Funkwerks, specializer of niche-style craft beers, announces their extension in distribution to New Jersey through Peerless Beverage Co.

This addition follows the brewery’s expansion into New York City earlier this month continuing Funkwerks plans to align their distribution footprint with their partners, Brooklyn Brewery and 21st Amendment, and bringing the total count of savvy states serving Funkwerks beer to thirteen.

Draft and 6-packs offerings of Funkwerks select year-round beers— Funkwerks Saison, Tropic King, Raspberry Provincial, and White— will be available in select, craft-centric establishments in the Peerless Beverage Co. distribution footprint along with their newly released Winky’s Snack Packs featuring Saison, Raspberry Provincial, and limited boutique releases, Miho, and Passion Fruit Provincial.

“We are excited to bring our beer to New Jersey,” head brewer and co-founder, Gordon Schuck explained. “I feel great pride to be launching in my home state and I can’t wait to see Funkwerks beer in the liquor stores I remember from when I lived there years ago. I can think of nothing better than a cold Saison on a hot day on the Jersey Shore!”

Funkwerks’ beer is now available in select locations across Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, California, Nevada, Ohio, Kentucky, Chicago, New York City and now New Jersey.

About Funkwerks

Founded in 2009 by brewers Gordon Schuck and Brad Lincoln, Funkwerks is a craft brewery specializing in niche-style beers made in their small brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado. Find the brewery online at funkwerks.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.