Full Sail Brewing to Launch 3 Seasonal Double IPAs

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Full Sail Brewing Co.’s Strong Current Series launches its first of three seasonal double IPAs with striking can design by Pacific Northwest-based Ambient honoring Full Sail’s sense of place in the Pacific Northwest.

Brewing award-winning beer has always been about persistence and instinct, like salmon swimming upstream in the mighty Columbia River’s current. For more than 30 years, Full Sail brewmasters have embodied that spirit. The new Strong Current Double IPA Series springs from the brewery’s “E.I.G.H.T” principles: commitment to the Environment, natural Ingredients like the pristine water that flows from Mt. Hood, the spectacular Geography of the Columbia River Gorge, the brewery’s original craft Heritage, and of course, the complex, balanced Taste of Full Sail beers.

“The home of our brewery in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge has always been a big influence on our beers, our mission, and the lifestyles of its employees,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “Our new Strong Current series is a way for us to celebrate and highlight this heritage in a new, fresh and really tasty way.” IPA lovers will want to try each of the three Strong Current Series Double IPAs throughout the year.

First up, this November and December, is Full Sail’s traditional holiday favorite and four-time gold medal winner, because it’s just not the holidays unless you Wreck the Halls. A sublime hybrid of an American-style Double IPA and a Winter Warmer, Wreck the Halls has comforting notes from pale and crystal malts and copious quantities of Centennial hops for a bold brew that celebrates the season. ABV 8.5%, 68 IBUs.

From January to April, Haze of the Gods Double IPA is a heavenly hop-fueled expedition that’s juicy, balanced and never bitter. ABV 8.5%, 35 IBUs.

Then from May to August, the perfect quencher for a lazy summer day – or night – is Lazy Summer Haze Double IPA, a hazy, juicy, unfiltered IPA with intense aromas of citrus, berry and tropical fruit balanced by a soft and smooth malt body. ABV 8.5%, 35 IBUs.

And just as the seasons change, Wreck the Halls will return again from September to December 2021. Strong Current Double IPAs will be available in 16 oz can 4-packs and on draft in 1/2 and 1/6 BBLs.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers. Learn more at www.fullsailbrewing.com.

