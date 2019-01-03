Full Sail Brewing Company Releases Malted Milkshake-Style IPA

HOOD RIVER, Ore.– Soda fountains and checkered floors are retro, but Full Sail Malted Milkshake-Style IPA is anything but. Knowing it was time to shake things up on the IPA front, Full Sail Brewing Company has launched its brand-new, milkshake-style IPA brewed with lactose, malted barley and oats. A touch of natural vanilla is the proverbial cherry on top.

Malted Milkshake-Style IPA is a hazy and hoppy, smooth and creamy, milkshake-style IPA. “We’d been wanting to experiment with the milkshake style, an offshoot of New England Hazy IPAs,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “With Malted Milkshake, we really nailed it. It’s unfiltered, not bitter, and there’s tons of aroma packed into a full-bodied, creamy IPA.”

The popularity of milkshake-style IPAs has been growing exponentially and Full Sail was confident its master brewers could add to the category in an original way. Nonfermentable lactose (milk sugars) provide a full-bodied, smooth creaminess while the yeast strain creates a hazy, fruit-forward beer. Big juicy flavor and big juicy hops stand out in new Malted Milkshake-Style IPA brewed with Ekuanot, Denali, Comet, Citra and Cascade hops, and 2-Row Pale, Wheat and Oats.

Full Sail is known for brewing balanced and ridiculously tasty beer, and new Malted Milkshake-Style IPA is no exception. It’s a hazy, fruit-forward IPA with notes of sweetness from lactose and a hint of vanilla. Full Sail Malted Milkshake-Style IPA is available now in 6-pack bottles, in the Full Sail Trophy Case and on draft. 6.8 percent ABV, 40 IBUs.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Ore., overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers. Learn more at www.fullsailbrewing.com.