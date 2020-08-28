Frog Juice Announces Kombucha Brewery Expansion in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Frog Juice announces that it is expanding its footprint in Knoxville by purchasing a property to expand their brewery operations and open a kombucha tasting room.

The property will also house a wellness retreat center with plans to launch that phase of the project post-pandemic. In the interim, the available space on their property will be open to healers and other wellness practitioners.

Frog Juice is an artisanal small batch kombucha brewed here in Knoxville, TN, dedicated to creating a healthier community. Their drinks are already popular in bars, restaurants and grocers, but Frog Juice wants to expand their mission of creating a community for better emotional health and wellness with a resort-style destination for wellness built around their brewery for herbal kombuchas and elixirs.

It believes that a destination space where locals and tourists can achieve greater health will be an essential alternative health need when the city is able to reopen. This development will create jobs in the county for staff, and Frog Juice is also committed to sourcing local produce from farmers when available.

Their leadership has taken community investment a step further by utilizing the MainVest platform to generate some of the investment capital needed for the business. The belief is that a business and its community should be equally invested in one another, and locals who are interested in this can invest for as little as $100 at a 1.7x return for early investors and 1.5x thereafter.

Learn more at https://mainvest.com/b/frog-juice-inc-knoxville or at https://www.frogjuicekombucha.com/

For More Information:

https://mainvest.com/b/frog-juice-inc-knoxville