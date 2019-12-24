Fretboard Brewing to Release ‘Nati Dread’ BBA Stout

CINCINNATI — Celebrate the first “Reggae Series” imperial release of the new year, ‘Nati Dread’ BBA Stout, on Saturday, January 25th!

We’re making an entire day of this release, and it includes tapping of all four 2019 “Reggae Series” beers (‘Nati Dread, Cool Meditation, Leggo Beast & Cliftone Cookie Jar), as well as a performance from Fretboard newcomers, and Columbus natives, The Quasi Kings!

Here’s the schedule of beer tappings & releases:

• Noon: Release of 4-Packs of 2019 “Reggae Series” BBA Stouts
(2019 ‘Nati Dread, Cool Meditation, Leggo Beast & Cliftone Cookie Jar). These are VERY limited and exclusive to the taproom only. First come first serve. No limits. $29.99/4-Pack of 16oz Cans

• Noon: Tapping of 2019 ‘Nati Dread (Non-BA Stout w/ Maverick Chocolate Co. & Toasted Coconut – 8% ABV)

• 1 PM: 2020 ‘Nati Dread Can & Draft release ($10.99/16oz can)

• 2 PM: 2019 “Chase The Devil” Non-barrel aged Imperial on Draft (w/ Chocolate, Coffee & Habeñero – 8% ABV)

• 3 PM: 2019 “Leggo Beast” BBA Stout on Draft (w/ Maple Syrup & Coffee – 12% ABV)

• 4 PM: 2019 “Cool Meditation” BBA Stout on Draft (w/ Chocolate & Peanut Butter – 12% ABV)

• 5 PM: 2019 “Cliftone Cookie Jar” BBA Stout on Draft (w/ Chocolate & Graham Cracker) collaboration w/ The Cliftones

The evening is highlighted by a special performance from The Quasi Kings from 8pm – 11pm!

FREE Event! 21+ after 9pm. All beer, both draft & in cans, is very limited! No growler or crowler fills of “Reggae Series” beers.

For More Information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/433262607566068/

