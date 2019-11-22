Fretboard Brewing Releases Collaboration BBA Stout with Reggae Band The Cliftones

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s premier reggae act, The Cliftones, are finally getting their just due in the brewing community. After partnering with Fretboard Brewing Company in 2018 for a draft-only release of ‘Cliftone Cookie Jar’ Imperial Stout, the Cincinnati based brewery spent the year aging a limited supply in bourbon barrels with intent to can and release this BBA variant in 2019. The music-themed brewery has announced Friday, November 22 as the o cial date for the Cliftone Cookie Jar can drop and performance. The beer will be available starting at 6pm that evening, with the band scheduled to hit the stage at 8.

‘Cliftone Cookie Jar’ is an 11.5% ABV bourbon-barrel aged imperial stout, with graham cracker and chocolate from Cincinnati’s own Maverick Chocolate Co. The dark chocolate characteristics along with the subtle sweetness of the graham cracker are a perfect compliment to the smoky bourbon notes and rich texture of an imperial stout; making this complex and layered beer the perfect embodiment of The Cliftones’ 8-piece musical juggernaut.

This collaboration marks the fourth, and final, release in Fretboard’s ‘Reggae Series’ of BBA Imperial Stouts; joining a roster that includes, ‘Nati Dread’ (chocolate & coconut), ‘Cool Meditation’ (chocolate & peanut butter), and ‘Leggo Beast’ (co ee & maple). As with the others, ‘Cookie Jar’ will be very limited in both cans and on draft, with less than 400 cans available in the market. Be sure to swing by their Blue Ash taproom on November, 22nd to secure yours while listening to the warm and energetic sounds of The Cliftones’ roots reggae.

About The Cliftones: The Cliftones are a group of musicians, who together, create powerful music – a unique style of crucial, powerhouse roots reggae. In the true spirit of roots and culture, The Cliftones blend the sounds of a relentless dance groove with uplifting positivity in their lyrical message. The result is an individual sound that is undeniably their trademark. They are recipients of multiple Cincinnati Entertainment Awards over the last seven years, including six-time winners of the “Reggae/World Music” category, and ‘Best Live Act’ in 2016.

About Fretboard: Brews in Tune. Located at 5800 Creek Road, Cincinnati, Fretboard Brewing Company is truly a prideful part of the community that beats to the sound of its own drum. With over a dozen unique beers on tap, 3,500 square feet of taproom space, weekly live music, BBQ, and private rental spaces for large events and even band rehearsals – it’s a safe bet for a good time just north of downtown Cincinnati.

For More Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/972108076472805/