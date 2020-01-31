Fretboard Brewing Company And ArtsWave Release Wave Maker Bourbon Mash Lager

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Fretboard Brewing Company and ArtsWave are teaming up to make waves in 2020. As the engine for Greater Cincinnati’s arts, ArtsWave is collaborating with the Blue Ash, OH based brewery on a beer that evokes creativity, appeals to the masses and, most importantly, raises awareness and funds for their 2020 campaign, titled “Back the Arts. Forward the Future.” After the success of last year’s beer collaboration, ArtsWave Vice President Lisa Wolter reached out to Fretboard co-owner Kevin Moreland to discuss the creation of a new beer in celebration of the 2020 ArtsWave Campaign. Fretboard, joining hundreds of businesses supporting the 2020 ArtsWave Campaign, was pleased to support ArtsWave through the launch of “Wave Maker,” a Bourbon Mash Lager that will debut at the Can Release Party held February 6th at the Fretboard taproom in Blue Ash. “Wave Maker” is one of those ways that the community can support the region through the arts. A portion of the proceeds from all purchases of “Wave Maker” will support the Campaign.

The fundraising for ArtsWave’s community-driven campaign will kick off at Fretboard Brewing’s official release party for the freshly brewed lager. As Director of Brewing Operations at Fretboard, Kevin Moreland wanted to follow-up the success of 2019’s ‘We Are The Arts’ Ohio Artisan Lager with a beer that remained just as approachable, while highlighting the creativity achievable in the brewing process. Honing in on the region’s love for lagered beer and complex bourbon, the result was a Bourbon Mash Lager brewed with all the ingredients that make the beloved brown spirit; barley, corn, and rye. To make the appropriate finishing touch, the brewers aged the beer on white oak, giving the final product a subtle aroma of vanilla and rich malt. While this results in a complex and well-rounded beer, it remains a true lager, being abundantly drinkable, light on the palate, and versatile for any occasion that calls for refreshments.

The ‘Back the Arts. Forward the Future.’ campaign will reach thousands of individuals and businesses during the late winter and early spring, resulting in financial contributions that help support over 100 projects and organizations in the Cincinnati Region; including theaters, art centers, schools, libraries, museums, festivals and events. Being a part of this important effort is made easier with the help of collaborations, like the one with Fretboard Brewing. For every pint sold on February 6th, Fretboard will donate $1 to the campaign. This launch party will feature live music from one of Cincinnati’s best musicians, Brent James, BBQ from Smoked Out Cincy, and will give the public an opportunity to learn more about ArtsWave’s initiatives and goals for the year. The party kicks off at 6 pm and is family friendly, so bring the kids out for a fun night in the taproom, meet the collaborators, and enjoy the brews and tunes. For those who can’t make it on the 6th, you can still give back to ArtsWave through beer! A portion of the proceeds from all ‘Wave Maker’ 6-packs and draft purchases at local bars & restaurants will benefit ArtsWave and the Greater Cincinnati community.

For More Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/485749738796279/