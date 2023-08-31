Fresh Beer, Iconic Music, And Art All Over: Ska Brewing Is 28 Years Old

DURANGO, Colo.— Many of Ska Brewing’s friends in the beer, music, and art industries will gather on September 8 and 9 in Durango, Colorado to celebrate 28 years of Ska beer. The weekend of shenanigans will include an art show by the one-and-only Nan Coffey, multiple collaboration beers, and the annual Brewers Invitational and Anniversary party that Fishbone will headline.

Now for the second year, San Diego-based contemporary artist Nan Coffey will make a ska-punk-rock pilgrimage to Durango to help Ska kick off the anniversary weekend with an art show on the second floor of Ska’s World Headquarters. Nan’s style that she calls “Art All Over” has caught the interest of many Ska and Punk bands who she’s produced art for over the years, including The Specials, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Less Than Jake, Frank Turner and of course, Fishbone. Meet Nan, get signed prints, and get the party started on Friday, September 8 from 4 to 7pm.

Tickets are still available for the Ska Brewing Brewers Invitational and Anniversary slated for Saturday, September 9. The celebration will feature headliner Fishbone with guests Catbite and The Dendrites, as well as 28 of Ska’s brewery friends pouring their beers. Several of these beers are collaborations made with Anarchy Brewing, Goldspot Brewing, and Guanella Pass Brewery especially for the occasion. Guests can also sample some of Ska’s newest beer releases: Double Modus Hoperandi and its fresh hopped sister featuring Billy Goat Hop Farm hops, Ska Cold Pale, and the 2023 batch of Oktoberfest.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-turns-28-nan-coffey-fishbone