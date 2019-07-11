Fremont Brewing Partners with Alaska Airlines to Release Lounge Life IPA

SEATTLE – Fremont Brewing is proud to announce a newly released beer called Lounge Life IPA, which was brewed exclusively for Alaska Airlines. This beer can be enjoyed in SeaTac’s newly renovated Alaska Lounge opening June 12 and at Fremont’s Urban Beer Garden in Seattle.

Lounge Life is a pale gold IPA featuring Idaho 7, Sorachi Ace and Citra hops. An ode to the PNW, Lounge Life reveals fruity aromas paired with piney bitterness that is typical of the regions IPA profile. “This beer is a taste of the Pacific Northwest in a glass,” said Matt Lincecum, Fremont Brewing CEO.

The Fremont Brewing and Alaska partnership was built on shared values. Both companies are rooted in the Pacific Northwest and care deeply about their environmental impact and supporting local communities. Flyers can already enjoy Fremont’s Lush IPA on Alaska flights, but this Lounge Life IPA was brewed to offer flyers a unique Pacific Northwest welcome during their travels to/from Seattle.

About Fremont Brewing

Fremont Brewing is a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2009 to brew artisan beers made with the best local ingredients we can find. We were born out of our love for Seattle and to prove that beer made with the finest local ingredients is not the wave of the future, but the doorway to beer’s history. Because Beer Matters! www.fremontbrewing.com/our-story