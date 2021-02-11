Four Peaks Brewing Co. Releases Rosé Our Way

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, announced today the release of Rosé Our Way, a beer specifically brewed to mimic the flavors—and appearance—of Rosé wine.

“Rosé Our Way is our attempt to bring an end to the ‘beer or wine’ debate we see happening at dinner tables nationwide every night,” says Andy Ingram, Four Peaks’ co-founder and head brewer. “Some people prefer beer with dinner. Some people prefer wine. So we said, ‘Why not both?’”

To achieve a wine-like flavor, Four Peaks’ brewers designed Rosé Our Way with Mosaic, Hallertau Blanc and Southern Passion hops, which are known to exhibit berry, melon, and grape flavors similar to those found in Rosé wine. They then added cranberry juice for a hint of tartness and an alluring blush of color.

“It really captures that bright, fruity flavor of Rosé, but with its high carbonation, it’s an even more refreshing drink for spring,” Ingram says.

Another advantage Rosé Our Way has over its namesake wine: The beer is relatively low in carbohydrates, at just 5 grams per 12-ounce bottle.

Rosé Our Way is available now in bottled six-packs throughout Arizona as well as in select parts of California, Nevada, and New Mexico. A spring seasonal, it’ll be available until early summer. Fans can check availability near them using Four Peaks’ Beer Finder at fourpeaks.com/finder.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared, and have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks brands are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah. Visit fourpeaks.com for more.