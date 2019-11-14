Four New Jersey Breweries Collaborate on Beer for Charity

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Four local breweries have come together again to brew a collaboration beer with all of the proceeds going to charitable organizations. Double Nickel Brewing Company of Pennsauken, NJ is continuing a tradition they started last year, teaming up with Cape May Brewing Company (Cape May, NJ), Tonewood Brewing Company (Oaklyn, NJ), and Urban Village Brewing Company (Philadelphia, PA) for a charity brew, a “Pot-Luck Style IPA” called “Friends Giving”, which will be released November 2nd.

Friends Giving is an initiative of Double Nickel’s charity CollaborAid.

“CollaborAid and the Friends Giving initiative are our way of turning a little creativity, camaraderie, community, and collaboration into support for local families in South Jersey and the Philadelphia region who are struggling to put food on the table,” says John Dalsey, Director of Marketing at Double Nickel and President of CollaborAid.

Borne from a brainstorming meeting at Double Nickel, Friends Giving quickly grew from a casual beer name suggestion into what is now an annual charity initiative.

“We came up with the idea while working on names for our November beer release,” says Drew Perry, Head Brewer at Double Nickel. “Some pretty unexciting names were thrown around, but, when someone said ‘Friends Giving’, the thought came up that it could be a cool name for a collaboration between multiple breweries rather than what has more traditionally been between just two breweries. As we talked about it some more the ‘Giving’ piece naturally fell into place as the suggestion of doing it as a charity fundraiser was brought to the table. From there it has just ballooned into a much bigger concept that we’re all incredibly excited about.”

When approached with the proposed plan, Cape May, Tonewood, and Urban Village were quick to join the cause. From there, other suppliers and vendors with whom the breweries regularly deal were contacted about helping to maximize the efforts. Most were willing to assist with varying donations of ingredients, packaging supplies, discounted services, and the like.

“The most gratifying aspect of this initiative is that our suppliers jumped on board,” says Chris Henke of Cape May Brewing Company. “A collaboration between four breweries easily became an alliance of 16 companies with local ties attempting to raise as much money as possible. It’s a testament to what we can achieve in our industry when we work together, think positively, and work toward a common goal.”

Brewed on October 8th, the brew is being called a “Pot Luck IPA” — a term coined during a planning session, which refers to the fact that each brewery involved brought an undisclosed variety of hops to the brew day. This year’s brew includes Amarillo, Cashmere, Vic Secret, and Centennial.

Following the November 2nd release at Double Nickel of the special collaboration brew, Friends Giving will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

All of the proceeds from Friends Giving will be donated to three local charities: Cathedral Kitchen and Virtua Mobile Farmers Market, both of Camden, NJ, as well as Philabundance of Philadelphia. Each organization was chosen for its mission to feed struggling families throughout the area each of the breweries calls home.

Last year the initiative raised over $75,000 to assist families, and this year the goal is to exceed that number.

