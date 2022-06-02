Four Maine Breweries Going Greener with Community Solar

Craft beer is truly a way of life here in Maine. As Maine’s breweries gear up for their busiest season, many brewers are also taking the time to consider how their hefty energy usage affects the environment – and many have taken the next step to make their brewing operations and locations greener.

Four Maine breweries – Foundation Brewing, Atlantic Brewing, Island Dog Brewing, and Saco River Brewing – recently subscribed to Community Solar through Ampion Renewable Energy, a Community Solar company that connects Maine residents and businesses to clean energy from the Hermon Solar Farm, the Peppertree Solar Farm in Poland, and the Cliffrose Solar Farm in Lewiston. It’s no secret that breweries require mass amounts of power to operate their in-house tanks and bottling/canning production. As energy prices soar, these owners knew Community Solar would be a great way to help improve their bottom line while doing good for the environment.

The four breweries are very glad that they chose Community Solar in lieu of expensive solar panel installation on their buildings, and they’re encouraging their customers and employees to do the same. Ampion provides a brewery gift card to each new customer the breweries refer to Community Solar, and even makes a donation to a cause of the brewery’s choice on their behalf (check out how Ampion and Island Dog are helping old dogs find new homes!)

