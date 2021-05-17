Four Bell’s Mini-Kegs Coming This Month To Help Support Clean Water, North Country Trail and More

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Oberon will not be the only mini keg from Bell’s Brewery this summer.

Michigan’s largest and oldest independent craft brewery will release four, limited edition mini kegs in May to help raise awareness for organizations that support causes that are important to the brewery and to its President and Founder, Larry Bell.

“These organizations or what they represent, helped me get through the Pandemic and some tough times. Some were also hit hard and could use some help,” said Larry Bell, Founder and President of Bell’s.

“Bell’s will donate to each and so will I. We hope that these mini kegs will inspire everyone to get out and enjoy some of the treasures nearby and hopefully, help some great organizations if they can,” he added.

Oberon mini kegs have been released annually for the past 21 years. This year’s design celebrates the North Country Trail, the longest, national scenic trail in the United States.

Joining Bell’s American Wheat Ale mini keg on store shelves will be mini kegs of Lager of the Lakes,Third Coast Beer, and Tessie’s Golden Ale, a beer inspired by Larry’s Labrador Retriever, Tessie (such a good girl!). Tessie’s was previously released exclusively in bottles at the brewery’s General Store in downtown Kalamazoo. That mini keg will help raise awareness for the Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue Association.

“A lot of folks adopted pets over the past year, so if our choice doesn’t work for you there are many fine organizations all over the country. The idea is to inspire people to give back to a good cause that is close to them,” Bell said.

The Lager of the Lakes mini keg will benefit from a partnership with the Alliance for the Great Lakes, a non-partisan organization that advocates for the Great Lakes and clean water. Third Coast Beer, a beer that has not been released for a few years, returns in this unique package to celebrate the Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

All four mini kegs have begun shipping and will arrive on store shelves soon; some may have already landed at some locations. They are all available at Bell’s General Store while supplies last.

Bell’s online store will also be running promotional deals on exclusive merchandise until May 26th.

Oberon mini kegs will be available across Bell’s distribution footprint. The others will only be available in some states. Availability for all mini kegs will be limited.

About the Alliance for the Great Lakes

The Alliance for the Great Lakes is a nonpartisan, nonprofit working to protect our region’s most precious resource: the fresh, clean, and natural waters of the Great Lakes.

The Alliance connects and empowers people to advocate, give back, and take action to protect the lakes. As a trusted leader working across the Great Lakes region, the Alliance develops fact-based policy solutions, advocating at regional and local levels to protect the lakes. The organization’s headquarters are in Chicago, with additional offices in Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin.

About the Seul Choix Lighthouse

The name Seul Choix (French, pronounced Sis-Shwa or Sel-Shwa) translates to “Only Choice.” This Upper Peninsula, Lake Michigan Lighthouse, still fully operational, symbolizes the roots of many area families. Through the renovation and preservation of the Lighthouse Park, the value of its history will be shared with all those who visit the lighthouse, climb the light tower and enjoy the museums.

About North Country Trail Association

The North Country Trail Association (NCTA) is a nonprofit organization partnered with the National Park Service to unite individuals, affiliated trail groups, local Chapters, corporate sponsors, and others linked in support of building and maintaining the North Country National Scenic Trail and telling its story.

Hike it. Build it. Love it. NCTA programs like the Hike 100 Challenge and free online navigation resources are available to support your next adventure. Local NCTA Chapters and Affiliate organizations have boots on the ground across the entire Trail and are always welcoming newcomers to workdays, trainings, group hikes, and events. The NCTA ensures that the National Trails System remains your land, advocating for thousands of dedicated volunteers and promoting adventures for all.

About MLRR

Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue is a volunteer-run, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to finding loving, permanent homes for unwanted or abandoned Labrador Retrievers. We believe that every Lab deserves a second chance at love. All of our rescued Labs are placed in foster homes where they can be evaluated for temperament and level of training before being adopted. Our foster homes are the backbone of our rescue. They welcome our rescued Labs into their homes and help them find their forever homes. In 2020, we rescued 196 Labs – far more than the 64 we were able to rescue in 2019!

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

