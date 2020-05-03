Fountain Launches Spiked Seltzer

NEW YORK — Elevated. Craft. Water. Fountain has launched a line of spiked seltzer sold initially through its own direct-to-consumer website, and expanding to retail shelves soon after. In a now very crowded space, the brand’s commitment to quality, clarity, and simplicity allows Fountain to stand out. With focused premium flavors of Passionfruit, Blueberry, and Lime to launch, it is packaged in traditional 12 oz. cans and sold as 12-packs of each flavor, or as a mixed 18-pack. This premium spiked seltzer is produced and canned in the company’s own New York City brewing facility, making Fountain a truly local NYC brand.

Elevated in design.

Fountain’s instantly iconic branding and product design is the result of a close partnership with top design firm Pentagram in New York. Pentagram partner Michael Bierut and his team has created is a brand system that allows for growth with additional new flavors, and future product expansions. The design is an instant classic that ensures Fountain cans and case packs will stand out in retail, and the brand really comes to life on social media and digital channels.

Easy drinking, elevated refreshment craft-brewed Fountain spiked seltzer is made with a gluten-free fermented alcohol base, a touch of premium all-natural flavors, and New York City water. With only 110 calories, natural ingredients, and 5.5% ABV, Fountain comes in 3 fresh fruit flavors: Lime, Blueberry, and Passionfruit.

Elevated in craft.

“We think the real growth in the spiked category is going to come from creating a true craft product,” says co-founder Tomas Larsson ”This liquid is made right here in New York City with New York City water, we can and package it in our own production facility, and the team behind it has decades of craft brewing and beverage experience.”

With such a dynamic core team in place, and product fresh off the production line, look to hellofountain.com for D2C deliveries this starting April. “What’s it like to launch a new brand during a pandemic with a national lockdown in place?” Larsson continues, “All I can say is: not ideal, but we’re doing it anyway. We know we have an amazing drink, and something people are actively seeking out as they ride out this quarantine. We’re doing all we can to bring a little fun to an otherwise uneasy time. And when all this is over, we can’t wait to get together with friends and crack open an ice cold can.”

For more information: https://hellofountain.com/#spikedHome