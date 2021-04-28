Fountain Beverage Co. Partners with Scout Distribution oo Expand Into San Diego & Arizona Markets

NEW YORK, NY– Fountain Beverage Co. recently announced their partnership with Scout Distribution to launch their hard seltzer in the West Coast, specifically in San Diego and Arizona.

Easy drinking and elevated, craft-brewed Fountain hard seltzer is made with a gluten-free fermented alcohol base, a touch of premium all-natural flavors, and New York City water. With only 100 calories, natural ingredients, and 5% ABV, Fountain comes in 6 flavors: Blueberry, Lime, Mango, Passionfruit, Pineapple, and Tart Cherry. The Mango flavor recently won GOLD at the New York International Beer Competition. The brand’s commitment to quality, clarity and simplicity continues to allow Fountain to stand out amongst its competitors.

“As a brand that launched early on in the pandemic, we have had to lean into the silver linings. We were able to take the time to forge really meaningful distribution partners that are now becoming real. We made it past dreams, planning, R&D, prototypes and early market exposure, to this: wholesale channel distribution across the nation. While Fountain was born in NYC, it is a brand that gets a warm welcome and positive feedback wherever it goes and we can’t wait to share it far and wide,” says Bruce Wilpon and Tomas Larsson, co-founders of Fountain Beverage Co.

Scout Distribution, a fast-growing company known for helping to build the brands they work with, shares in the excitement and is a particularly key partner as Fountain Beverage Co. launches in San Diego not only from a retail perspective but as a new, locally brewed hard seltzer in partnership with Mission Brewery. “Southern California is a market we are especially excited about – it’s a market that appreciates craft made, local products. Being able to have head brewer Richie Saunders work closely with the stellar team at Mission Brewery to have Fountain made in San Diego means a lot to us, and we really could not ask for a better partner than Scout,” says Tomas Larsson and Bruce Wilpon.

“Since day one it has been a pleasure working with the incredible team at Fountain. They have combined beautiful, vibrant packaging with a truly unique and enjoyable product. Their fresh approach to craft seltzer makes them a perfect fit to the Scout Distribution book. We see a bright future for our friends at Fountain,” says Anthony Levas, President & Co-Founder of Scout Distribution.

About Fountain:

As two anti-social husbands to wives who became fast friends, Bruce Wilpon and Tomas Larsson came to realize they could be less anti-, more selectively social with each other. Fast forward through the sharing of drinks, past lives, family, and career ambitions, and here we are: two guys with a love for the powerful joy that quality, craft beverages can bring. After too many years hawking OPB (“other people’s beverages”), we realized there was a better way: make it ourselves.

