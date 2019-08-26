Founders Brewing to Release Mothership Series #9 Oktoberfest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced Oktoberfest as the next release in the Mothership Series. The brewery went all in on tradition with Oktoberfest, using imported German malts and hops with a beautiful lager yeast for the finish. This lager pours a gorgeous copper hue with a rich, malty and slightly sweet backbone. Founders’ version is akin to the beer poured in the early days of Oktoberfest and, yes, it adheres to the Reinheitsgebot. ABV will be approx. 6%.

“These past couple years, I’ve been sitting around in the fall drinking other people’s Oktoberfest beers and getting so mad at myself for forgetting to brew one,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “Well, I’m not going to forget this year and I’m super excited that I’ll be able to take bottles and drink them at home as well! It’s a fun style and I think our take on it will really hit the mark.”

The taproom Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series only available at the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. Whether it is an old standby brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly.The previous Mothership beers have included: Pale Joe, Mucho Lupu, Cerise, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA.

Oktoberfestwill have a retail price of $10.00/6-pack and will be available exclusively in the brewery’s taproom locations on September 27.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched theChase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.