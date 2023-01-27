Founders Brewing Company Announces KBS Chocolate Cherry

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Company, part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce it’s latest KBS barrel-aged beer flavor, KBS Chocolate Cherry. The perfectly balanced and decadent drinking experience of KBS meets the classic taste of chocolate cherry.

Taking the bourbon barrel-aged stout to a new level, KBS Chocolate Cherry allows the existing premium coffee and chocolate notes to soar to new heights when accented by the rich sweetness of cherry, Founders Brewing Company Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki said.

“This variant is inspired by cherry cordials, with both sweetness and tartness from the cherries balanced against layers of rich chocolate,” Kosmicki said. “These flavors are really complimentary to the coffee and bourbon notes that you’d expect from KBS, creating a fun new twist on a classic.”

The newest flavor with its rich sweetness of chocolate and slight coffee bitterness, will stay true to the original KBS coming in at 11.6 percent ABV.

KBS Chocolate Cherry is available on draft in our taprooms in Grand Rapids and Detroit, and will be sold in 4-packs of 12 oz bottles in our stores and across Mahou’s 50-state distribution footprint beginning mid-February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Pricing in the Founders Brewing Co. taprooms will be $24/4-pack; prices will vary by market.

