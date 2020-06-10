Founders Brewing Co. to Reopen Taprooms for In-Person Dining

GRAND RAPIDS and DETROIT, Mich. â€“ Founders Brewing Co. has announced that the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:00 am. Both taprooms will operate on reduced hours from Wednesdays to Sundays, 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Taproom visitors can expect new safety practices and 50% limited capacity. The taprooms will adhere to 6â€™ distancing between all customers and staff by rearranging tables, requiring all parties be seated by a host and by prohibiting guests from waiting inside the facility. During high-volume times, guests will be added to a waitlist through the Waitlist App (Grand Rapids orDetroit). In addition, all staff must wear masks while on the floor or kitchen. Guests will also be required to wear masks unless seated at their assigned tables. The taprooms will offer an amended menu and taplist for table service only. They will accept to-go orders via phone and through a new online ordering platform; curbside to-go will also remain in place for the foreseeable future. Live entertainment and special events programs in Grand Rapids and Detroit are currently on hold.

Founders Brewing will also reopen the Company Store in Grand Rapids with limited capacity. To adhere to social distancing, capacity will be limited to 6 shoppers at a time. Members of the public, who are exclusively interested in visiting the Company Store, may enter through the Company Storeâ€™s front entrance on the corner of Grandville and Williams. Taproom guests are asked to use the dedicated taproom entrance.

For more information, including a link to the new taproom reservation platform and further details about Founders safety protocols for all guest experiences please visit Foundersbrewing.com. Please contact Amanda Davis for additional media requests.

