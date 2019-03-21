Founders Brewing Co. to Release Green Zebra

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Founders Brewing Co. is bringing back a seasonal favorite, Green Zebra as their next spring-to summer seasonal. The highly popular Green Zebra was originally slotted to return as a Limited Series release, but the combination of a gose, sour, wild ale style was too good to hold back. Green Zebra will be available nationally, and to add to its appeal Founders has added a new 15-pack can format in addition to 6-pack cans and draft.

Green Zebra (4.6 percent ABV) is a delightfully tart and slight sweet gose style ale, brewed with watermelon and sea salt. The highlight of this lightly-hopped treat is the watermelon, which gives a hint of satisfying juiciness to balance the tang and bite we love in a gose style. The soft mouthfeel and dry finish come courtesy of the addition of sea salt. Green Zebra pairs well with warm days and never-ending sunshine. Green Zebra will be available in all markets beginning in April through July 2019. Please note that price will vary by market.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.