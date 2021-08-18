Founders Brewing Co. Releases KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the latest KBS flavor and barrel-aged beer, KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa. The sumptuous, deep coffee and chocolate flavors of KBS rise to the next level with a swirl of cinnamon and a hint of vanilla to create a sweet-but-not-too-sweet barrel-aged drinking experience. It’s a whole new spin on KBS that’s sure to sweeten spirits.

KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa, which has an ABV of 12.0%, will be available in 4-packs of 12 oz bottles and on draft beginning Aug. 27 in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. It will be available across Founders’ distribution footprint late September/early October. KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa will not be available in any format in Mississippi. Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $24/4-pack; prices will vary by market.

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

