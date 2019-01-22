Founders Brewing Co. Releases Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Founders Brewing Co. has announced the first release of the 2019 Mothership Series. Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (12.8 percent ABV) is a complex bourbon barrel-aged stout featuring the warm and roasted characteristics of a thick stout, with the added richness of oak and vanilla notes from the barrel-aging. This beautiful beast of a beer is the fifth release of the Mothership Series and will debut as a Founders taproom-exclusive on Jan. 23.

“This is the biggest, boldest taproom Mothership Series release yet,” said brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “We took what’s already a huge beer, Imperial Stout, and aged it in bourbon barrels for not one, but two years. The oak from the barrel complements the cocoa and licorice notes perfectly. This one should go quick!”

The taproom Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series only available at the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. Whether it is an old standby brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it is sure to go quickly. The previous Mothership beers have included: Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA. The release of Mothership Series Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout coincides with the first day of Cellar Raid on Wednesday, Jan. 23, five days of taproom exclusive, small batch, barrel-aged and never-before-tapped beers at the Grand Rapids taproom.

Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout will have a retail price of $15/6-pack. Please reach out to Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com) for more information.

