Founders Brewing Co. Introduces Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. is pleased to introduce Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer, their first seltzer release and the newest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup. Made from a high-quality proprietary brewing process, Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer is brewed with organic blue agave nectar, natural cane sugar, real fruit juice and a dash of sea salt for good measure. Bursting with a bold fruit aroma and crisp taste, Más Agave Hard Seltzer is a refreshing and gluten-free option specially formulated for craft drinkers at 4.5% ABV.

“It’s always exciting to release a new beer, but it’s especially exciting to head into a new frontier,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Mike Stevens. “The growth of the seltzer category has been nothing short of amazing, and we’ve been interested in throwing our hat in the ring for a while now. But it had to be done right. We knew that if we were to release a seltzer, it would have to be able to appeal to craft drinkers and seltzer drinkers alike, meaning the flavor and the quality had to be top-notch while also delivering on the health credentials. Faced with that challenge, our brewing team took their time to dial in the recipe just right – and they absolutely nailed it.”

“The initial concept of Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer stemmed from a complaint on a beer… from my wife,” said VP of Marketing Sandy Anaokar. “I poured her a glass of the original Más Agave, a barrel-aged beer, and she thought it was way too strong for her. Determined to get her to drink one of my favorite beers, I mixed some carbonated water into her glass – and she loved it. I discussed this with Mike [Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder], and we ‘tested’ it by going down to the taproom, buying some bottles of the beer and mixing it with some seltzer water from the bar. Thus, the idea was born.”

“When I was tasked with brewing a hard seltzer, my priority was to make sure it would be the best-tasting, highest quality hard seltzer ever,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “I had to take the same approach that we take to brewing beers to seltzer. The flavor profile of Más Agave (the beer) lends itself so well to refreshing, lighter mixes – I’ve been known to drink it over ice – so the idea to start there was a no-brainer. I worked with our R&D Brewer for months tweaking the recipe to get it exactly where we wanted it. I’m really proud of the result – it’s light and refreshing, but it still has great flavor and a big aroma without the harsh aftertaste you sometimes find in hard seltzers.”

Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer will be available in 6-packs (Lime and Strawberry), 15-packs (Variety pack) and on draft (Lime) as of October 2020. A limited national release, it will initially be distributed in nine markets: AZ, TX, FL, IL, MI, MA, PA, NJ, and NV (Las Vegas only). Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and comes in at 110 calories per 12oz can. Each 12oz serving has 4g of sugar and 7g of carbs (Grapefruit and Lime) and 6g of carbs (Strawberry). Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $10/6-pack and $18/15-pack; prices will vary by market.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.