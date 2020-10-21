Founders Brewing Co. Announces Moon Rambler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced that Moon Rambler IPA as the first release in the brewery’s 2021 seasonal lineup. Formerly known in the taprooms as Cow Jumped the Shark, Moon Rambler IPA (6.4%) touches down with a big dose of Azacca, Mosaic and Cascade hops that provide a blast of tropical fruitiness, assisted by a classic foundation of wheat and oats. Milk sugar is added to create a sweet yet slight creaminess, giving it a round mouthfeel, remarkably less bitter taste and a fuller body than your typical IPA.

“When it comes to beers, milk sugar has traditionally been used to sweeten up heavier offerings like stouts and porters,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “With Moon Rambler IPA, we added some milk sugar to balance the bitterness and accentuate the fruity hop character. Brewed with oats, wheat and featuring Azacca, Cascade and Mosaic hops, Moon Rambler IPA is still a full-fledged IPA, just with a softer and sweeter side.”

Moon Rambler IPA will be available in 6-pack and 15-pack cans and on draft in the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on November 4. It will available across the brewery’s 50-state distribution network from November 2020 through March 2021. Please note that Moon Rambler IPA will not be available on draft in Utah. Moon Rambler will havea taproom retail price of $9/6-pack and $18/15-pack and prices will vary by market outside of the taproom.

Moon Rambler IPA will kick off Founders’ 2021 seasonal lineup, with two seasonal releases yet to be announced. More information to come throughout the year on the yet-to-be-announced releases in Founders’ 2021 availability calendar.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face beer and seltzers, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. For more information, visitfoundersbrewing.com or follow Founders onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram andYouTube.