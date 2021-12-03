Founders Brewing Co. Announces Blushing Claus as Final 2021 Mothership Series Release

The Blushing Padre Variant Will Be Available Exclusively in Founders Taprooms in December

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced their final Mothership Series beer for the year, Blushing Claus. A festive take on Blushing Padre, this raspberry Belgian ale was aged in tequila barrels before being hit with enough cranberries and orange zest to make any mouth feel merry this holiday season. Blushing Claus presents a pleasant yet slightly aggressive tartness alongside the existing tequila and raspberry sweetness – making it the perfect beer for anyone who made the nice list this year. Blushing Claus has an ABV of 11.9%.

The Mothership Series are ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Whether it’s an old standby the brewery brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. Previous Mothership Series beers have included: Harvest Ale, Hazy IPA, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.

Blushing Claus will be available on tap and for purchase in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms Dec. 15 for a limited time. Pricing in the taproom will be $20/6-pack.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, FoundersBrewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information: https://foundersbrewing.com/latest-news/2021/mothership-series-20-blushing-claus/