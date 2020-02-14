Founders Brewing Co. Adds Unraveled IPA to Year-Round Lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced Unraveled IPA, the newest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup. Unraveled IPA is a juicy IPA, incredibly flavorful and aromatic. This juicy IPA is dry hopped with traditional hop pellets and lupulin powder, an innovative hop product that separates lupulin from the hop flower. Wheat and oats form a smooth backdrop to carry all those wonderful hop characteristics, while the pour is beautifully clear. Unraveled IPA made its debut in the Founders taprooms as “Mucho Lupu” and was released as part of the brewery’s Mothership Series in 2019.

“This is one of my favorite IPAs to come out of the brewery in a while,” said Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “The hop character is aggressive with its citrus and tropical flavors and aromas while the addition of lupulin powder – rather than relying on over dry-hopping with just pellets – helps keep the grassiness in check. It has great balance and is clean, bright and refreshing.”

“It’s not often we add a beer to our year-round lineup, so when we do it’s definitely reason to celebrate,” said Co-Founder and President, Dave Engbers. “Jeremy wanted to create a juicy IPA that poured clear and he hit the nail on the head with Unraveled IPA. It’s hop aroma and flavor can stand up next to even the juiciest of juicy IPAs, but its clean, crisp finish is unmistakably Founders. Unraveled IPA fits in perfectly alongside Centennial and All Day as yet another fantastic IPA option you can find from Founders.”

Unraveled IPA (6.6% ABV) will be available in 6-pack cans and on draft in the Grand Rapids taproom on February 11 and in the Detroit taproom on February 18. It will available year-round across the brewery’s 50-state distribution network beginning in mid-February.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders onTwitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.