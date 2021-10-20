Founders Brewing Announces Latest Detroit Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Co. has announced their latest Crafted in Michigan collaboration partner in Detroit – The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company. The beer will be available for a limited release in both Founders taprooms in November while supplies last. The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a new, quarterly release of taproom exclusive beer that aims to bring awareness to local Michigan crafters through partnerships and collaboration.

For this quarter’s Detroit collaboration, Founders has partnered with local coffee company, The Great Lakes Coffee Roasters to create Autumn Nights Amber Ale. Awakened by the rich flavor of caramel and crystal malts, the amber ale features subtle notes of black tea and berry, this unique robust coffee roast is perfect for imparting deep, dramatic depth to bright citrus, pine and fruity hop notes. Autumn Nights Amber Ale will be available in limited 750mL bottles and on draft in both Founders taprooms beginning Nov. 5, while supplies last.

The Great Lakes Roasting Company will host a release event at Founders Detroit taproom from 4-9 p.m. on Nov. 5 where guests can purchase The Great Lakes Roasting Company coffee and merchandise in addition to Autumn Nights Amber Ale. Specialty deli offerings will also be available.

“We’ve always admired Founders and their products from afar, so we were thrilled when their Detroit taproom opened just a few blocks from our flagship café in Midtown,” said Brad Goulding, Director of Brand Development for The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company. “We started collaborating on coffee beers immediately and have kept their staff and customers fueled with our cold brew on tap. What better way to celebrate fall in Michigan then creating a beer utilizing our most popular seasonal blend, Autumn Mornings. A hot cup of coffee in the morning and a crisp Amber Ale in the evening beats a cider mill any day.”

The Great Lakes Roasting Company is the final official Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series partner in Detroit for 2021. Founders has previously collaborated with local shops Madcap Coffee and Leaf Me Plant Boutique, artists Esan Sommersell and Arsenal Handicraft as well as City Built Brewing Company and Bees in the D. Founders will continue to partner with local businesses each quarter in 2022 to bring awareness to other Michigan crafters.

The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration for Founders’ Grand Rapids taproom partner will be announced at a later date.

