Founders Brewing Announces KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced that KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge will be the second variant to come from the brewery’s esteemed KBS brand. Founders pays tribute to the time-honored tradition of old-fashioned fudge-making with this new Barrel-Age release. By amplifying the rich chocolate notes of KBS using Mackinac Fudge coffee, then adding maple syrup and aging it in oak bourbon barrels, they’ve created a bold new take on their barrel-aged classic.

“We’ve been enjoying beers brewed with the Mackinac Fudge coffee in our taproom for years, and now we’re finally bringing that treatment to KBS,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “It takes the chocolate flavor traditionally found in KBS to a whole new level. Add in a hint of maple syrup and now you have an elegant, yet explosive new flavor experience.”

KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge (11% ABV) will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft in the taprooms beginning on October 8. It will have a taproom retail price of $24/4-pack. Pricing outside of the taprooms will vary by market. It will ship out to the brewery’s entire distribution network in early October 2020; KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge will not be available in Mississippi.

KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge will close out the brewery’s2020 Barrel-Aged Series. Previous releases have included KBS Espresso, Backwoods Bastard, KBS, Más Agave, Más Agave Grapefruit and Underground Mountain Brown. Stay tuned for information on upcoming releases in the 2021 Barrel-Aged Series along with news on the brewery’s full 2021 availability calendar.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.