Fossil Cove Brewing Co. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Fossil Cove Brewing Company is celebrating their 10th Anniversary on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Fayetteville, AR. Fossil Cove opened in June 2012, during the initial wave of craft beer growth in Arkansas. They offer a wide variety of keg and can options across Northwest Arkansas.

Fossil Cove invites everyone to their Anniversary Party, on Saturday, June 4 from 1pm-8pm at the brewery, located at 1946 N. Birch Ave, Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Anniversary Party features grilling out, first come first serve commemorative glassware, Anniversary Saison on draft & 6-packs to-go, merchandise, and live music on the patio.

Live music starts at 3pm and features performances from Eryn Brothers, Jess Harp and Willi Carlisle. Attendees should expect a fun & welcoming environment and are encouraged to utilize the Razorback Greenway, if possible, to access Fossil Cove.

Fossil Cove is the brainchild of Ben Mills, an Arkansas Tech graduate, that opened the brewery following completion of the UC Davis Master Brewers Program. Fossil Cove has experienced steady growth over the last 10 years. In 2012, they produced 250 barrels of beer (7750 gallons), and are on track to produce 2500 barrels (77,500 gallons) in 2022.

Fossil Cove Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The brewery has unique craft beers on tap at its Tasting Room, they self-distribute kegs and 6-packs to liquor stores and bars in the Northwest Arkansas area.

For More Information:

https://www.fossilcovebrewing.com/