Fort Point, San Francisco’s Hometown Brewery, Launches Cider

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Fort Point Beer Company announces Fort Point Cider, a new product line that brings the brand’s characteristic focus on balance, nuance, and approachability to cider. Over a year in the making, Fort Point Cider is now available at bars, restaurants, and retailers across California, as well as at its San Francisco locations and online.

At launch, Fort Point is introducing two cider brands. Its flagship, Super Dry, is a Perfectly Balanced Dry Cider that bursts with tart freshness and hits the sweet spot between “interesting” and “easy to love.” Super Natural is a Rosé Inspired Dry Cider that evokes the taste, color, and vibe of rosé through a bit of “supernatural” alchemy – additions of dried hibiscus and rosehips. Made with 100% West Coast apples, zero added sugar or concentrates, and a belief that details matter, Fort Point Cider introduces something new and refreshing for cider drinkers, Fort Point fans, and beyond.

Since launching in 2014, Fort Point – based in the Presidio of San Francisco – has become known for its ability to take familiar styles and create something special through the brewery’s own unique, nuanced spin. This approach, combined with award-winning packaging design, has drawn beer enthusiasts, food & beverage industry leaders, and even people who typically don’t drink beer to Fort Point. Now Fort Point has applied that same brand and production philosophy to cider.

“Though we call ourselves a beer company, our philosophy and approach to product innovation can apply to more than just beer. We’ve always kept our eyes open, and with drinking preferences evolving, it felt like the right time to try something new,” said Fort Point Director of Innovation Mike Schnebeck. “We considered a number of different beverages, and cider just felt right. Cider has been around for centuries. It has a long, rich tradition, just like beer does. Plus, fermentation is our area of expertise.”

By taking a “brewer’s approach” to cider, the end result is cider that’s incredibly balanced, consistent, and flavorful – just like Fort Point’s beer. This proves a strategic advantage for Fort Point – as does its brand.

“Over the years we’ve built a powerful brand that’s known and loved across California. We’ve taken a nontraditional approach to brand design, so it’s no accident that we’ve attracted a wider group of drinkers to Fort Point than your typical brewery,” said Fort Point co-owner and Chief Brand Officer Dina Dobkin. “With cider, we challenged ourselves to build upon what people already enjoy about our brand, while creating something with the potential to reach an entirely new audience. Our goal was to make the brand instantly recognizable as ‘Fort Point’ while also feeling distinct from our beer.”

Unlike most craft breweries, Fort Point has experienced growth this year. Similarly, the cider market in California is on an upward trajectory as drinkers seek lighter, more diverse beverage options.

“We’re always going to be a beer company first and foremost, but with the cider category growing, and locally made, craft ciders increasing in popularity, this felt like the perfect opportunity to expand our portfolio,” said Fort Point co-owner and CEO Justin Catalana. “We’ve made a cider we’re really proud of – it achieves a flavor and quality standard that’s rarely available to the mass market, and we’re intent on making it broadly accessible.”

Fort Point’s Super Dry and Super Natural ciders join its lineup of “core” products available year round, like its bestselling KSA Kölsch Style Ale, Sfizio Italian Style Pilsner, and Villager San Francisco Style IPA. Clocking in at 6.4% ABV and retailing for $12.99 for a 16oz 4-pack, Fort Point ciders can be found in package and on draft across California.

Inspired by the idea that the simple things in life can be a whole lot better, Fort Point is an independent San Francisco company crafting beers and ciders that hit that elusive sweet spot between “interesting” and “easy to love.” Known for its distinctive can design, drinkable styles, and a dedication to quality, Fort Point Beer Company is proud to be San Francisco’s hometown brewery.

