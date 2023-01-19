Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery Introduces Hopped Water! Non-Alcoholic IPA Alternative

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey – Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Co. is launching Hopped Water! – a non-alcoholic IPA alternative to dominate the thirst of hop heads everywhere. Brewed by infusing 100% real hops, Forgotten Boardwalk’s Hopped Water! showcases the Sultana hop, a Hopsteiner proprietary dual hop, giving way to a rip tide citrus wave of flavor, featuring a soft bitterness with refreshing berry notes that swim around the drinkers palate. A sparkling and bubbly carbonated NA beverage, Hopped Water! captures everything consumers love about craft beer without the calories, sugar, carbohydrates, gluten, or alcohol.

The inception of the new product came when Jamie Queli, founder and CEO of Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing, wanted an alternative for the days she was biking, hiking or kayaking, and looking for an NA option for these outdoorsy occasions. “I wanted all of the celebratory summit bubbles following these adventures, but sometimes I wasn’t in the mood for the ABV that came with it,” says Queli. “This is just another option for folks that want more choices in their NA selection. This is a classic story of merging two great loves: beer and NA seltzer.”

Those interested in trying Hopped Water! can find the bubbly delight featuring “All Bite & No Booze” at their Cherry Hill taproom, direct-to-consumer online, liquor stores or local bars and restaurants in the area. To find where Forgotten Boardwalk is available, folks can use the distribution finder here.

About Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing

Founded in 2012, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Co. makes rotating craft beer inspired by the fun, whimsy and history of the boardwalk.

https://hoppedwater.forgottenboardwalk.com/