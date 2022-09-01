For The Love Of Ska Music: Ska Brewing Kicks Off Anniversary Weekend With The Art Of Nan Coffey Art Show Opening

DURANGO, Colorado – Ska Brewing will kick off its 27th anniversary weekend with an exclusive opening for The Art of Nan Coffey Art Show at the brewery’s World Headquarters on Friday, September 2, 2022.

It’s epic serendipity that San Diego-based Nan Coffey connected with Ska Brewing CEO Dave Thibodeau, and it’s all because of each of their adoration for the old school American Ska band Fishbone.

Here’s the backstory: Ska’s Arizona sales rep just so happens to be friends with Fishbone’s new manager, who just so happened to be talking about a collaboration with Coffey, who just so happened to be talking with kindred ska and punk rock-aligned craft brewers-Fall Brewing- about hosting said collaboration, when Ska Brew Dave and Fall Brewing Dave ran into each other at the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference. That was when the stars began to align.

Thibodeau, who’s been an unabashed fan of Coffey’s work for a few years now, says all of these signs from the universe pointed in the direction of Ska’s anniversary party. “I get to meet my total heroes from the music world at our anniversary party, and now we get to add art to that kindred fandom.”

The Art of Nan Coffey debuts on Friday at 4pm at Ska Brewing World Headquarters on the second floor. Free and open to the public, the show will include more than 100 pieces from original paintings to limited edition prints and more; some of which even incorporate images of Ska’s beers. Coffey will be in Durango for the first time to help kickoff the 27th Anniversary weekend, and she’ll be joined by her friends from Fall Brewing among 30 pouring breweries at the sold out Brewer’s Invitational on Saturday, September 3. Hepcat will headline with special guests Rude Girl Revue and Denver Vintage Reggae Society.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

ABOUT NAN COFFEY

Nan Coffey is a contemporary artist based out of San Diego, CA. Nan’s intention is to use her unique artistic talents as a vehicle to show connectivity, inclusion and love— along with a side of Rock’n’Roll and a good beer. Her style that she calls “Art All Over” has caught the interest of many Ska and Punk bands who she’s produced art for over the years, including The Specials, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Less Than Jake, Frank Turner and more.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-turns-27-nan-coffey