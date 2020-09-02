Flying Embers to Donate 100% of Sales to Support California Fire Crisis

VENTURA, Calif.– Flying Embers, the better-for-you alcohol brand, is doing their part to support the ongoing wildfire crisis in California. From August 28th thru September 2nd at midnight, the brand is donating 100% of sales from purchases on their website to support the California fire crisis.

Flying Embers was born out of the Thomas Fires in 2017, which swept through Ventura County and threatened their home in the small town of Ojai, CA where their hard kombucha was first being brewed. But with the help of the community and a group of courageous firefighters, their laboratory, home and lives were spared. From that point forward, the brand committed to giving a portion of their proceeds to support First Responders out of gratitude for their service.

Given the current situation with over 300 fires actively burning throughout the state, Flying Embers decided to do more and provide its fans with a way to help as well. As consumers are stocking up for Labor Day, they can also do some good by contributing to the cause.

The brand is working with a variety of partners to provide direct assistance, including CAL FIRE, Storm King Mountain, Fire Safe Council, and the LA County Fire Museum. Through these partners, all donations will go towards providing burn shelters to those fighting the blaze, fireproof gel for the houses in harm’s way, and food trucks to show up at base camps to feed the frontline workers.

“Giving back to First Responders is in our DNA” says Bill Moses, Founder and CEO of Flying Embers. “In 2017, we were on the verge of losing everything, and would have if it weren’t for the fire department providing what we needed to fight the fire. I came to appreciate what they do and how they sacrifice, and ever since then I’ve committed the brand and everything we do – our purpose – to giving back to First Responders.”

Visit flyingembers.com for more information and to make your donation. In addition to these efforts, Flying Embers will continue to find ways to support and serve the brave men and women who risk their lives to protect us day in and day out.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

