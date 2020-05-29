Flying Embers Launches New Packaging Design

Ventura, CA — Leading organic hard kombucha brand, Flying Embers (https://flyingembers.com/), has announced a bold new packaging design. This new look not only highlights Flying Embers iconic Phoenix bird logo, but differentiates the two alcohol level lines — low and high-abv — by can color (white and black). The differentiation allows consumers to make a choice on how they want to enjoy Flying Embers for different occasions and need states.

The brands launch of cartons includes a variety pack with top performing flavors and 4 pack cartons of each flavor. The new packaging is strong, colorful, and uplifting with two birds on either side to symbolize courage, rising to the occasion, or celebrating the moment with positive intention.

“To validate the designs, we conducted extensive testing that proved these new cans would be more effective at standing out and conveying premiumness. Ultimately we wanted to tap into who we are as a brand and be able to capture that on our packaging. It’s so easy to sway into what is on trend in terms of colors and modernism in the beverage space but our goal was to create something that was uniquely our voice,” says Kyle Ingram, VP of Marketing, who seeded the rebranding.

The new packaging and variety packs can already be spotted at grocery stores in all 40 states where Flying Embers is sold such as Whole Foods, Kroger, Total Wine, and online.

Flying Embers, a better for you alcohol company based out of Ventura, CA, has made waves as a disruptive and innovative brand in the alcohol space. Since their launch in 2017, the a hand-crafted hard kombucha beverage brand has grown exponentially and is now distributed in over 40 states. The Flying Embers commitment to innovation and the company’s advancement in fermentation have led to a core lineup of 6 unique hard kombucha flavors ranging from 4.5% to 7.2% ABV. All 6 flavors are 0 sugars, 0 carbs with live probiotics and brewed with an adaptogen root blend.

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers' products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients . A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S.

