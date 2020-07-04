Flying Embers And Stick Figure Announce Collaboration Hard Kombucha

Ventura, Calif. – Flying Embers, the better-for-you alcohol company, is teaming up with top-streaming reggae brand Stick Figure to bring fans a special release hard kombucha flavor – Mango Coconut. This collaboration brings two unique brands with shared values together to deliver a delicious hard kombucha experience that will resonate with fans of both.

This 7% ABV “vacation-in-a-can” was brewed specifically to compliment the band’s sound, particularly on their latest album, “World On Fire.” To do so, the brewery combined ripe mango with refreshing coconut to deliver a flavor experience designed to transport the drinker to a tropical island paradise. And staying true to the brand’s ethos, the product contains 0 sugar, 0 carbs, USDA organic ingredients, and live probiotics. And like all Flying Embers hard kombuchas, it is gluten free, vegan, and keto-friendly.

Additionally, the collaboration includes custom co-branded merchandise available as part of limited bundles, including hats, flags, bandanas, and guitar picks. The artwork featured on both the collectible cans and merchandise was created by the talented artist Juan Manuel, who’s works grace the cover of Stick Figure album covers and concert posters.

Flying Embers and Stick Figure came together over a shared love of music, high-vibrational experiences, and passion for building positive communities. The two were originally planning a partnership in support of Stick Figure’s planned “World On Fire” 2020 Summer Tour, which unfortunately was cancelled due to the pandemic. So instead, the brands decided to get creative in order to bring something special to their fans.

Thematically, the collaboration hits on themes of balance and symmetry – both concepts that are prevalent in Stick Figure’s lyrics as well as the Flying Embers brand purpose. Whether on the road or in everyday life, finding balance is crucial to ensure we live life to its fullest while also showing up for those around us. The collectible 16oz. cans are also a tribute to the Stick Figure Family – a positive community of like-minded individuals who come together to share good vibes and great music.

And as a special bonus, the can is adorned prominently with an image of Cocoa the Tour Dog, an Australian Shepard who joins the band on stage each night and has never missed a show. Cocoa is famous in her own right, boasting nearly 80,000 Instagram followers and being the namesake of the Cocoa Foundation – an organization that strives to eliminate barriers to putting at risk shelter dogs in good homes through grants and charities, while supporting people who donate their efforts to taking care of shelter dogs around the world.

The limited-edition cans are now available at flyingembers.com for direct shipping in states where legal. They will also show up at select retailers across the country throughout the rest of the summer and into the Fall.

ABOUT FLYING EMBERS

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients . A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of KeVita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.