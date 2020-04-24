Flying Dog Releases SPF 1000 Summer Variety Pack

Frederick, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of the company’s summer variety pack, SPF 1000. The SPF 1000 summer variety pack includes 12 oz. cans of Thunderpeel, Numero Uno and the brewery’s recent seasonal release, Pool Hopping.

“We’ve created a summer variety pack with a killer combination of crushable beers for your warm weather fun,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “Refreshing, juicy, and crisp, these beers are the perfect companions for summertime adventures that require copious amounts of sunscreen.”

Crafted to be enjoyed on the sunny deck of your choosing, Pool Hopping (5.4% ABV) – a newly designated deck beer – is a stripped-down summer ale that offers a big juicy hop presence complimented by a moderate body and low bitterness.

Thunderpeel (6.2% ABV) is the brewery’s intensely-aromatic take on the New England IPA. Unfiltered and hazy, Thunderpeel offers low bitterness and high juiciness – the perfect IPA, even for people who don’t think they like IPAs.

Originally pitched as part of the company’s limited release Brewhouse Rarities program, Numero Uno (4.9% ABV) proved to be popular enough to make it into the year-round lineup. For those looking for a craft alternative to mass-produced Mexican lagers, this easy-to-drink agave cerveza offers bright lime zest flavors with a crisp, clean finish.

SPF 1000 summer variety packs start shipping to distributors the week of April 20, 2020.

About Flying Dog Brewery

