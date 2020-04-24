Flying Dog Releases SPF 1000 Summer Variety Pack

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Frederick, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of the company’s summer variety pack, SPF 1000. The SPF 1000 summer variety pack includes 12 oz. cans of Thunderpeel, Numero Uno and the brewery’s recent seasonal release, Pool Hopping.

“We’ve created a summer variety pack with a killer combination of crushable beers for your warm weather fun,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “Refreshing, juicy, and crisp, these beers are the perfect companions for summertime adventures that require copious amounts of sunscreen.”

Crafted to be enjoyed on the sunny deck of your choosing, Pool Hopping (5.4% ABV) – a newly designated deck beer – is a stripped-down summer ale that offers a big juicy hop presence complimented by a moderate body and low bitterness.

Thunderpeel (6.2% ABV) is the brewery’s intensely-aromatic take on the New England IPA. Unfiltered and hazy, Thunderpeel offers low bitterness and high juiciness – the perfect IPA, even for people who don’t think they like IPAs.

Originally pitched as part of the company’s limited release Brewhouse Rarities program, Numero Uno (4.9% ABV) proved to be popular enough to make it into the year-round lineup. For those looking for a craft alternative to mass-produced Mexican lagers, this easy-to-drink agave cerveza offers bright lime zest flavors with a crisp, clean finish.

SPF 1000 summer variety packs start shipping to distributors the week of April 20, 2020.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.