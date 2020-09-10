Flying Dog Brewery Releases 2020 Cold Press Coffee Porter

FREDERICK, Md. – From the depths of Satan’s petting zoo comes a savage beast reincarnated in the form of a cold press coffee porter, Flying Dog Brewery’s Kujo. Brewed with Colombian La Caturrita beans from the brewery’s devious friends at Vigilante Coffee Co., Kujo offers nutty, roasted malts steeped in sweet, chocolate-forward coffee, giving this autumnal monster its trademark smooth and velvety cocoa finish.

Creating Kujo was a joint effort between Flying Dog Brewery and Vigilante Coffee Co., coffee brewing experts with locations in Hyattsville and College Park, MD. Once Flying Dog decided on the taste profile desired for Kujo, Vigilante went to work finding the perfect beans for the brew. Roastmasters and brewmasters from both teams taste-tested multiple trials and adjusted the roasting process as needed to find the proper combination for the beer.

“Working with Vigilante Coffee Co. to bring Kujo to life is always one of our favorite times of the year,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing for Flying Dog Brewery. “You think people are passionate about coffee? Kujo fans take it to a whole new level. They’re rabid animals.”

Kujo is brewed with 100% Colombian coffee, a medium roast of the varietal Caturra sourced from small farms located in Huila and Tolima. The beans, nicknamed La Caturrita, are smaller than the average coffee bean and are sourced directly by the Vigilante Coffee Co. team. It is one of Vigilante’s most popular coffees due to its classic Colombian cup profile and pairs beautifully with the stout created for Kujo.

“Finding the right coffee beans for Kujo was several months in the making and I think the brewing experts on both sides of this project nailed the execution,” said Chris Vigilante, Owner & Roaster, Vigilante Coffee Co. “Vigilante started out of a rowhome basement in D.C., so our team is thrilled to be working hand in hand with the largest brewery in Maryland to create such a unique fall beer.”

The coffee beans are added to the mix on the cold side of the brewing process, resulting in a lower bitterness from the coffee and a deliciously smooth finish to the beer. This 6% cold press coffee porter also uses Perle hops and Black, Chocolate and Roasted Barley malts.

Kujo makes its return this week and will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles.

About Vigilante Coffee Co.

Born in the basement of a rowhome in Washington, D.C., Vigilante Coffee Co. has grown to include two cafes, their roastery, a coffee training lab, thousands of monthly coffee subscribers across the country, and cafe partners & businesses serving their coffee throughout the US and as far as Saudi Arabia. At Vigilante, the focus is on quality & the customer experience. The team, led by Owner and Green Coffee Buyer Chris Vigilante, aims to deliver the ‘Vigilante experience’, based on authenticity, transparency, world class service, and the world’s best coffees.” For more information, visit www.vigilantecoffee.com.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.

