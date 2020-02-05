Florida Man Double IPA Joins Cigar City Brewing’s Year-Round Lineup

Tampa, Fla. — Cigar City Brewing has announced the introduction of Florida Man Double IPA, a hop-forward ale brewed with nearly criminal volumes of hops, to its 2020 year-round line-up. Following several successful small-batch and limited releases, the bold, citrusy Double IPA will now see full-time distribution with a reimagined recipe and bold new packaging. Florida Man Double IPA’s notes of clementine, stone fruit and guava are inspired by the truly unbelievable news stories that come from Cigar City Brewing’s home state involving everything from alligators to SWAT teams. The new year-round release will see distribution across Cigar City Brewing’s 41 state distribution network and in select international markets in kegs and 12 oz. cans beginning in early 2020.

Fueled by news reports like “Florida Man Accused Of Serving Beer To An Alligator,” or “Florida Man Arrested For Licking Doorbell,” people in and out of the state of Florida have, in recent years, embraced the wild, eccentric stories that make Florida a singular place in the world of weirdness. In 2013, several social media outlets began compiling the Sunshine State’s weird and wonderful stories and attributing them all to one mythical person called “the world’s worst superhero, Florida Man.” Documentaries, memes and “believe-it-or-not” news features have followed, solidifying Florida Man’s place in the pop culture zeitgeist.

“Our brand has always been informed by the elements that make Florida a unique, special place. With Florida Man Double IPA, we’re embracing some of the stranger and more sensational things about our home state,” says Neil Callaghan, Brand Manager at Cigar City Brewing. “While the mythos around Florida Man is difficult to define, it’s safe to say that if a news story includes exotic animals, bizarre mugshots, fast food drive-thrus or paternity tests, Florida Man is likely behind it.”

The updated recipe for Florida Man Double IPA boasts additions Citra, Azacca, El Dorado and Mandarina Bavaria hops, lending notes of nectarine, honeydew and guava to its aroma and flavor. An English ale yeast is employed to add peach esters and a roundness of body not typically found in the Double IPA style. These elements combine with a restrained malt profile to deliver a flavorful, balanced and exceedingly drinkable beer that clocks in at 8.5% ABV.

Select markets around the U.S. began receiving deliveries of Florida Man Double IPA in January 2020, with footprint-wide distribution arriving in the early months of the year. Florida Man Double IPA will be available in the nation’s finest grocery stores, package stores, liquor stores and independent craft beer shops. Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website for more information on Florida Man Double IPA and the rest of its dynamic line-up of craft ales and lagers: www.cigarcitybrewing.com

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired handmade ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa, Florida, since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.